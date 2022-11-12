Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson with pedestrian effort in loss to Titans
Russell Wilson completed 21-of-42 passes for 286 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 17-10 Denver loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Wilson "added" eight rushing yards on seven carries. The passing numbers look better than they were, as the Broncos found themselves needing to throw extra after digging their most recent hole. "DangeRuss" continues to look completely washed as a signal caller, and he spent much of Sunday scrambling around and missing wide open receivers for the umpteenth time this season. Denver is now 3-6 and ownership is looking more and more foolish by the day for dishing out over $240 million to Wilson this offseason. The Broncos are set to face the porous Raiders in a divisional matchup in Week 11.
Amari Rodgers released by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have released WR and return man Amari Rodgers ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. (packers.com) Rodgers, drafted out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled to see the field on offense, spending most of his time on special teams. Rodgers never played more than 50% of the team's offensive snaps in a game in his season and a half and fumbled the ball seven times, five times this season. Rodgers is just 23 and in his sophomore, and he could be picked up by a team via the waiver wire.
Keenan Allen (hamstring) set to practice this week
HC Brandon Staley announced that Keenan Allen is expected to practice ahead of Week 11. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) Allen has missed the previous two games after reaggravating his initial injury but could be set to return against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. His status will certainly depend on how his hamstring reacts to practice reps throughout the week. Justin Herbert desperately needs Allen back on the field, as he has struggled mightily without his top slot receiver.
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Justin Fields, CeeDee Lamb
I used to love the thrill of going on every rollercoaster I came across. The fastest ones with the biggest drops. The ones where your legs dangle and whip through the corkscrews as your cheeks ripple with the G-force. Even the old, rickety wooden ones that would vibrate the wallet right out of your pocket and snap a photo of you looking down at the net below in terror. Week 10 reminded me that I’m not that guy anymore.
RJ Barrett struggles from field in Sunday's loss to Thunder
RJ Barrett struggled from the field for the Knicks Sunday afternoon, shooting just 20.0% (2-10) from the field on his way to scoring just four points while also grabbing one rebound and recording one steal in a 145-135 loss to the Thunder. Fantasy Impact:. Barrett was unable to continue his...
Devin Singletary score first two rushing TDs of season Sunday
Singletary finally broke through and found the end zone not once but twice in the first half. Outside of those two big carries, it was a relatively quiet and inefficient day for the back. Singletary also did not see a target in Week 10 which is concerning considering his lack of TD consistency. However, if Singletary is to see more goal-line work it would bode well for his future outlook on one of the league's best offenses.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs to Stash (2022)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
Raiders D/ST allows over 200 yards on the ground to the Colts
The Raiders' defense gave up 25 points and 415 yards to a Colts' offense that had been struggling coming into the game. Most of the damage came on the ground as Jonathan Taylor rushed for 147 yards. The defense did record one sack and recovered a fumble. Fantasy Impact:. The...
Cooper Kupp doubtful to return in Week 10
Cooper Kupp limped gingerly to the locker room following a leg injury during the fourth quarter of the Rams game against the Cardinals. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The leg injury occurred when Kupp jumped for a pass and landed awkwardly after a Cardinals player hit him. He immediately grabbed his right lower leg and then tentatively limped to the locker room under his own power. He leaves, having caught three passes for -1 yard. We will update you when we have more information.
Josh Allen disappointing in second-half, OT in Week 10 loss
Josh Allen completed 29 of his 43 pass attempts for 330 yards, 1 touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Vikings. He also carried the ball six times for 84 yards and lost a critical fumble late in the fourth quarter. Fantasy Impact:. Allen returned to the field...
Jalen Hurts accounts for three touchdowns in loss to Commanders
Jalen Hurts completed 17 of his 26 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception and rushed for 28 yards and another touchdown in Monday's loss to the Commanders. Fantasy Impact:. The Eagles' undefeated start to the season came to an end on Monday, but Hurts played well...
Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to miss 'some time'
Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Cooper Kupp is expected to miss some time with his ankle injury. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The initial reports on Sunday suggested Kupp avoided a worst-case scenario with his injury, but he will still miss time. He remains without a clear timetable though which we will still have to wait on. Fantasy managers should be prepared to be without Kupp for at least the next 1-2 weeks at the minimum. Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee should both see a bump in opportunity in his absence.
Zach Ertz (knee) officially out for season
Ertz went down in a heap of pain in the first quarter on Sunday, and was immediately ruled out. The 32-year-old will now miss the remainder of the season after operating as a top-5 fantasy TE through the first ten weeks of the season. He concludes the campaign with a 47-406-4 receiving line on 69 targets. Rookie TE Trey McBride will be the next man up for the Cardinals and should see consistent playing time down the stretch of 2022.
Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Indianapolis Colts D/ST makes clutch stop to clinch Week 10 victory
The Colts defense tallied two sacks and came up with a game-winning stop while allowing 20 points in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. The defense came through for Indy on Sunday, as Stephon Gilmore was able to shut down a potential game-winning touchdown by Davante Adams late in the fourth quarter. In terms of fantasy production, it was a relatively quiet performance. This defense will get a much tougher test in Week 11 when they take on the undefeated Eagles.
Tua Tagovailoa tosses three more touchdowns in Week 10
Tua Tagovailoa completed 25 of his 32 pass attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 39-17 win over the Browns. He also recorded one carry for zero yards. Tagovailoa continues to play mistake free football while racking up the touchdown passes. The Dolphins have scored 30 plus points in three consecutive games as their offense is making it look easy. The Alabama product is currently tied for the third most touchdown passes in the league this season despite missing time due to injury. The Dolphins are on a bye in Week 11 before facing the Texans in Miami in Week 12.
Trey McBride plays 62 snaps on Sunday
Trey McBride caught his only target for seven yards in the Cardinals' victory over the Rams on Sunday. McBride led Cardinals' tight ends in snaps on Sunday after Zach Ertz left the game with a knee injury. Fantasy Impact:. It appears Ertz will miss a fair amount of time with...
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 11 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
Courtland Sutton posts devilish numbers in Week 10 loss
Sutton was heavily targeted as the Broncos' WR1 on Sunday but poor throws and missed opportunities ultimately limited him to a mediocre receiving total. WR Jerry Jeudy went down with an injury that could force him out for the foreseeable future, leaving Sutton as the team's far and away top option. Sutton holds a 35-467-1 line through the first nine games of the season and will look to expose the swiss-cheese Raiders' defense in Week 11.
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 11 (2022 Fantasy Football)
