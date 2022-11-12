ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller

Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out. Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and 18...
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

Dunn leads Temple against Vanderbilt after 22-point performance

Vanderbilt Commodores (0-2) at Temple Owls (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Damian Dunn scored 22 points in Temple's 68-64 victory against the Villanova Wildcats. Temple went 11-3 at home last season while going 17-12 overall. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game while shooting 39.5% from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy