Music and Arts throws party to celebrate buying Marietta's Ken Stanton Music

A crowd watches Mad Margritt, a Villa Rica-based rock band, perform a show outside of Marietta's Music and Arts on Saturday. Brian McKeithan

MARIETTA — In a parking lot outside of what used to be Ken Stanton Music, friends and employees of the store gathered for a block party Saturday.

Music and Arts, which now owns the music store off Cobb Parkway near the Big Chicken, hosted the free event.

The party was scheduled to feature shows from local acts Mad Margritt, That’s What She Said, Shyanne, 84 and the Marietta High School Pep Band.

Music and Arts, a national company with more than 250 stores, bought the family-owned music store from Kenny Stanton Jr. in June.

“I’m just here to enjoy the day and see some old friends,” Stanton said at the event. “I’m going to be out there listening to music with everyone else.”

Stanton is the son of Ken Stanton Sr., who opened the first Ken Stanton Music store in 1949 on Marietta Square.

Now that he’s retired, Stanton said he plans to spend his time with his grandchildren, in addition to lots of drumming and golfing.

“We have so much respect for what Kenny and the family have built over 75 years here,” Music and Arts CEO Jeff Gottlieb said.”We’ve learned so much from them.”

Gottlieb said this was the first time Music and Arts kept the name of the previous business on the store’s sign.

Steve Whitworth, a longtime customer who grew up coming to the Marietta store, said he still has a harmonica he bought from Ken Stanton Music in 1970, when he was 6.

“A lot of the guys that I love doing business with are still in that building, so I’ll be coming back just to deal with them,” Whitworth said.

Rick Shoemaker, Mad Margritt’s drummer and a teacher with Ken Stanton for more than 20 years, said he was unsure of what the new ownership would do for the business, but he thought the block party would bring in new students.

“COVID-19 destroyed teaching,” Shoemaker said. “That’s why I’m really grateful we’re doing something like this.”

The store has retained all of its staff through the transition according to Stanton.

Gottlieb said Music and Arts plans to keep everything that made Ken Stanton Music successful, while expanding its band and orchestra sections and adding more classes.