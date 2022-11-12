Three cases of the Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) have been confirmed at Fonner Park in Grand Island resulting in State Veterinarian Dr. Dennis Hughes calling for horse owners to use best biosecurity practices. Samples were collected and sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, where the disease was confirmed. One of the affected horses was euthanized on site while the other two have been isolated on the premises.

