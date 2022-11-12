Read full article on original website
Related
outbreaknewstoday.com
Rapid tool developed to identify patients with high levels of Loa loa who could have side effects to ivermectin
NIAID scientists and their Central African and French colleagues have developed a tool to detect high blood levels of the parasitic worm. Loa loa, a risk factor for adverse reactions to the broad-spectrum antiparasitic drug ivermectin. This portable and sensitive device may help revive community-wide ivermectin treatment campaigns in certain countries by enabling health workers to rapidly identify L. loa-infected people and potentially give them alternative therapies. The scientists report their findings in the Sept. 18, 2014, issue ofPLoS Neglected Tropical Diseases.
New Mexico urges flu, COVID immunization for children
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State health officials are encouraging the immunization of children against flu and COVID-19 without making changes to its list of other vaccines required for school entry in the fall of 2023. The New Mexico Department of Health announced Wednesday its school immunization requirements for the next school year. There were no changes to the list of mandatory immunizations for maladies including measles, mumps, tetanus, polio and chicken pox. Immunization for flu, coronavirus and papillomavirus at appropriate ages are recommended but not required. Health Department Secretary David Scrase says the agency has never required vaccinations for viral respiratory illnesses but is encouraging them based on an influx of young children getting sick with viruses including COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. The influx of patients is straining hospital pediatric units.
outbreaknewstoday.com
FDA approves diagnostic test for chikungunya, dengue, or Zika; CDC to distribute
The assay allows doctors to tell if an individual is currently infected with chikungunya, dengue, or Zika using one test, instead of having to perform three separate tests to determine which infection one might have. This EUA will potentially allow CDC to more rapidly perform testing to detect acute Zika...
Comments / 0