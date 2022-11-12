ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign

Donald Trump may be running for president, but he still can't use Facebook. The social media platform has no plans to reinstate Trump's account following the former president's announcement on Tuesday that he will seek a second term in the White House, the company confirmed Wednesday. Trump was kicked off Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting

For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
IndieWire

Anchors Drunken On-Air New Year’s Antics Subject of CNN Town Hall, Sobriety Now Encouraged

Pour one out for CNN’s anchors, who will not be pouring one out this New Year’s Eve. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable news channel is asking correspondents and anchors to remain (mostly) sober for the holiday. As reported by Variety, CNN CEO Chris Licht reportedly told staffers at a Tuesday town hall that he wanted on-camera talent to refrain from drinking during the channel’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage. Licht, who took the position of CEO this May, reportedly wants his first New Year’s Eve at the network to be a teetotal affair due to fears that on-screen drinking damaged the...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

