Baton Rouge, LA

Perkins named SEC Player of the Week

The LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for week 11 after his monumental performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks last Saturday. The true freshman tied the school’s sack record with four in what was one of the best all-around games for a Tiger’s...
Kenneth Almendares named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

Louisiana’s Kenneth Almendares was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10 after connecting on five field goals during the Cajuns’ 36-17 victory over Georgia Southern at home last Thursday. The Clute, Texas native tied the school record for the most...
LSUE overpowered Centenary Sunday evening

LSU Eunice Men’s Basketball extended its hot start to the campaign with an 81-65 victory over Centenary College JV on Sunday at the HPRE Center. The Bengals are now 5-0 to start the season and this is the third time in the last five years that they have gotten off to a hot start.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group Are Coming to Lafayette

Lyle Lovett is bringing his iconic show to Lafayette, Louisiana. The Texas based singer will be at the Heymann Center on February 24, 2023. His style of music blends country, blues, jazz, and gospel. His career has spanned decades. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18, 2023 at 10 am...
Girard Park Circle Is Closed

A portion of Girard Park Circle will be closed, effective November 14th, for the installation of a raised crosswalk. The affected area is between East Lewis Street and the Girard Park Circle parking garage. Detours will be posted. The road is expected to remain closed until mid-December. Source: LCG.
