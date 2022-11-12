BOISE, Idaho – A strong defensive stand in the second half pushed Boise State to a 63-52 win over Weber State, Sunday, at ExtraMile Arena. The Wildcats (0-1) raced out to a quick 12-4 lead, but the Broncos ended the first quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the lead to six after ten minutes of play. Though Boise State struggled to score in the second quarter, a smothering defense allowed the team to claw back into the game, including a Jayda Clark layup with five seconds left in the half to give the Broncos a 25-24 lead heading into the break.

