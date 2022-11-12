Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Strong Second-Half Defense Propels Broncos Past Wildcats
BOISE, Idaho – A strong defensive stand in the second half pushed Boise State to a 63-52 win over Weber State, Sunday, at ExtraMile Arena. The Wildcats (0-1) raced out to a quick 12-4 lead, but the Broncos ended the first quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the lead to six after ten minutes of play. Though Boise State struggled to score in the second quarter, a smothering defense allowed the team to claw back into the game, including a Jayda Clark layup with five seconds left in the half to give the Broncos a 25-24 lead heading into the break.
Spencer Danielson Named Broyles Award Nominee
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Boise State's Spencer Danielson is one of 51 nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Danielson is in his second year as the Broncos' defensive coordinator and also coaches inside linebackers. This...
sanbenito.com
Hollister High football runs all over Burlingame, CCS semifinal at Soquel next
The Hollister High football team’s traditional dyed-blonde Central Coast Section locks were flowing in the winds of victory Nov. 11 when it took home a statement 37-7 victory over Burlingame High in the first round of the Division III playoffs. The No. 5 seed Haybalers (6-5) advance to a...
Bay Area high school football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot
The program has come under scrutiny for unsportsmanlike conduct before.
Avalos Family Invites Bronco Nation to Help Keep Local Youth Warm this Winter
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State Football Head Coach Andy Avalos, wife Summer and daughters Paityn and Paige announced Monday the second annual Avalos Family Christmas Drive, an initiative to provide new winter outerwear including coats, hats, scarves, and gloves to Treasure Valley youth in need during this winter. "Last...
KSBW.com
Salinas-based podcast focusses on local heroes, top coaches and players
SALINAS, Calif. — Inside a garage in Salinas, it may not look like it but the athletic director from Alisal High School is going the extra mile to inspire. Jose Gil, who is also the co-founder of the Gil Basketball Academy, started a podcast when the pandemic first started as a way to connect with his students.
sanjoseinside.com
One Race Flips, Other Front Runners Hold as Vote Count Goes on in Santa Clara County
As the ballot counting from Tuesday's general election approached its second week, the contest between two Democrats for California's District 10 Senate seat flipped, as Hayward Councilmember Aisha Wahab pulled ahead and away from initial front runner Lily Mei, mayor of Fremont. With an estimated 40,000 votes to be counted,...
Investopedia
Tech Layoffs, Work From Home Weigh on Office Markets
Big Tech is shrinking as diminished profits and slumping share prices dictate layoffs, and so is the footprint of the leading tech firms in cities that have grown increasingly reliant on the industry. Key Takeaways. Big tech companies are shrinking office footprints amid layoffs and a bear market. San Francisco...
salinasvalleytribune.com
California Rodeo Salinas names new directors
SALINAS VALLEY — California Rodeo Salinas hosted its annual stockholders meeting last month, welcoming new directors to the board while also appointing advisory and honorary directors. Fred Hooker, president of the California Rodeo Association, conducted the Oct. 20 meeting and introduced the crowd of almost 200 guests to the...
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Reverses Slide in SJ Mayor’s Race; Chavez Running out of Time and Votes
After seven days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan widened his lead slightly in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 4,256-vote margin, an increase of 625 votes, after three straight days of losing ground to Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, according to unofficial results reported Monday.
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Nearly 48K poised to strike across UC system
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Nearly 48,000 University of California workers including researchers, postdoctoral scholars, teaching assistants and graders have said they will strike Monday, a move that could shut down some classes and laboratories just weeks ahead of final exams in December. Leaders of United Auto Workers unions representing the workers have informed the UC […]
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
Flights from San Francisco to Cabo are under $300
The flights fall during peak whale watching season.
KSBW.com
This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Nov. 14, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Ruby Bridges made history by being the first black child to walk and integrate a public school. Salinas High School students walked a quarter mile around the softball field, the same distance Bridges walked to school while being escorted by U.S. Federal Marshals into The post Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools appeared first on KION546.
