Boise, ID

Bronco Sports

Strong Second-Half Defense Propels Broncos Past Wildcats

BOISE, Idaho – A strong defensive stand in the second half pushed Boise State to a 63-52 win over Weber State, Sunday, at ExtraMile Arena. The Wildcats (0-1) raced out to a quick 12-4 lead, but the Broncos ended the first quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the lead to six after ten minutes of play. Though Boise State struggled to score in the second quarter, a smothering defense allowed the team to claw back into the game, including a Jayda Clark layup with five seconds left in the half to give the Broncos a 25-24 lead heading into the break.
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Spencer Danielson Named Broyles Award Nominee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Boise State's Spencer Danielson is one of 51 nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Danielson is in his second year as the Broncos' defensive coordinator and also coaches inside linebackers. This...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Avalos Family Invites Bronco Nation to Help Keep Local Youth Warm this Winter

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State Football Head Coach Andy Avalos, wife Summer and daughters Paityn and Paige announced Monday the second annual Avalos Family Christmas Drive, an initiative to provide new winter outerwear including coats, hats, scarves, and gloves to Treasure Valley youth in need during this winter. "Last...
BOISE, ID
KSBW.com

Salinas-based podcast focusses on local heroes, top coaches and players

SALINAS, Calif. — Inside a garage in Salinas, it may not look like it but the athletic director from Alisal High School is going the extra mile to inspire. Jose Gil, who is also the co-founder of the Gil Basketball Academy, started a podcast when the pandemic first started as a way to connect with his students.
SALINAS, CA
Investopedia

Tech Layoffs, Work From Home Weigh on Office Markets

Big Tech is shrinking as diminished profits and slumping share prices dictate layoffs, and so is the footprint of the leading tech firms in cities that have grown increasingly reliant on the industry. Key Takeaways. Big tech companies are shrinking office footprints amid layoffs and a bear market. San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

California Rodeo Salinas names new directors

SALINAS VALLEY — California Rodeo Salinas hosted its annual stockholders meeting last month, welcoming new directors to the board while also appointing advisory and honorary directors. Fred Hooker, president of the California Rodeo Association, conducted the Oct. 20 meeting and introduced the crowd of almost 200 guests to the...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Nearly 48K poised to strike across UC system

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Nearly 48,000 University of California workers including researchers, postdoctoral scholars, teaching assistants and graders have said they will strike Monday, a move that could shut down some classes and laboratories just weeks ahead of final exams in December. Leaders of United Auto Workers unions representing the workers have informed the UC […]
BERKELEY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA

Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
PLEASANTON, CA
KSBW.com

This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Nov. 14, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Ruby Bridges made history by being the first black child to walk and integrate a public school. Salinas High School students walked a quarter mile around the softball field, the same distance Bridges walked to school while being escorted by U.S. Federal Marshals into The post Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

