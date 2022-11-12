ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Bake-Polito Administration Announce $4.2 Million in Grants For Municipalities on America Recycles Day; Framingham Receives $52,000

BOSTON — To mark America Recycles Day, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced $4.2 million in grant funding to 270 municipalities and regional solid waste districts across the Commonwealth. November 15 is America Recycles Day. The grants, made available through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP) and approved by the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Herbert Carl Walker, Sr., 76, Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Herbert Carl Walker, Sr. (Buzz), 76, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly November 8, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital surrounded by his loving wife Barbara and his two sons Herbert Jr and Brian, both were his pride and joy. Herbert was born to the late William...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation Distributes More Than $270,000 to 16 Local Nonprofits

NATICK – The Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit, private charitable foundation established by Middlesex Savings Bank, one of the largest mutual banks in Massachusetts, announced a donation of $272,461 to 16 local nonprofits. The donations are part of the Foundation’s annual grant making program, which formally awards grants...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Welcomes 2 New Police Officers

WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced Wayland Police Department welcomed two new officers at a swearing-in ceremony on November 14. Officers David Fors and Joseph Mancuso were sworn in on Monday during a ceremony at the Wayland Public Safety Building. “I am pleased to...
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MAPS Announces Pereira as New Chief Program Officer

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) announced the promotion of Alirio Pereira, as its new Chief Program Officer (CPO), effective October 31, 2022. Pereira will oversee all MAPS programs and services and provide guidance, supervision, and professional development to MAPS program management staff. Born and raised...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

ScrubaDub Holds Ribbon Cutting For 20th Location

FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, November 15, for its 20th location on Route 9 West in Framingham. The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Natick-based car wash company, the leadership of the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce, the City of Framingham’s Planning & Community Development Director and the District 4 City Councilor from Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Maria Sidoli, 83

FRAMINGHAM – On November 13, 2022, while surrounded by family, Maria Sidoli passed away peacefully at home at 83 years of age. Maria was born on November 9, 1939, in the small town of Vernasca Italy, Province of Piacenza. She was the loving wife to Guy Sidoli, daughter to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Robert Dexter Garvey, 83

WESTBOROUGH – Robert “Bob” Dexter Garvey, 83 of Westborough passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7th, 2022, after a short illness. He joins his wife, Mary Louise (Zanchi) Garvey who passed in July 2017. Born in Natick, the son of the late William J. and Anna (Bent)...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

