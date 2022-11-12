Read full article on original website
Bake-Polito Administration Announce $4.2 Million in Grants For Municipalities on America Recycles Day; Framingham Receives $52,000
BOSTON — To mark America Recycles Day, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced $4.2 million in grant funding to 270 municipalities and regional solid waste districts across the Commonwealth. November 15 is America Recycles Day. The grants, made available through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP) and approved by the...
Herbert Carl Walker, Sr., 76, Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Herbert Carl Walker, Sr. (Buzz), 76, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly November 8, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital surrounded by his loving wife Barbara and his two sons Herbert Jr and Brian, both were his pride and joy. Herbert was born to the late William...
City of Framingham Searching For Citizen Participation Officer, Again
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced at the City Council meeting that the City of Framingham will be advertising for a Citizen Participation Officer, again, as the person approved by the City Council has declined the job. The Sisitsky administration selected Pamela Nichols to be the...
Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation Distributes More Than $270,000 to 16 Local Nonprofits
NATICK – The Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit, private charitable foundation established by Middlesex Savings Bank, one of the largest mutual banks in Massachusetts, announced a donation of $272,461 to 16 local nonprofits. The donations are part of the Foundation’s annual grant making program, which formally awards grants...
Wayland Welcomes 2 New Police Officers
WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced Wayland Police Department welcomed two new officers at a swearing-in ceremony on November 14. Officers David Fors and Joseph Mancuso were sworn in on Monday during a ceremony at the Wayland Public Safety Building. “I am pleased to...
Wayland Police To Unveil New Badge Honoring Wayland & Original Nipmuc People Of Wayland on Wednesday
WAYLAND — Acting Chief Ed Burman is pleased to be welcoming citizens of Nipmuc Nation during Native American Heritage Month for an unveiling of Wayland Police’s new badge, which honors Nipmuc Nation Native Americans and was designed in coordination with the organization. The ceremony will take place on...
MAPS Announces Pereira as New Chief Program Officer
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) announced the promotion of Alirio Pereira, as its new Chief Program Officer (CPO), effective October 31, 2022. Pereira will oversee all MAPS programs and services and provide guidance, supervision, and professional development to MAPS program management staff. Born and raised...
City of Framingham Hires Attorney Bradley To New Legal Department; Hires Shaw As Administrator
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has hired a woman lawyer to its new legal department. In August, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky hired attorney Kathryn Fallon, who had been employed with the City of Malden, to be the new City Solicitor and to head up the new in-house legal team.
Medal of Liberty Presented to Family of Private Thomas Starr Wixon
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private Thomas Starr Wixon on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
ScrubaDub Holds Ribbon Cutting For 20th Location
FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, November 15, for its 20th location on Route 9 West in Framingham. The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Natick-based car wash company, the leadership of the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce, the City of Framingham’s Planning & Community Development Director and the District 4 City Councilor from Framingham.
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
Framingham Police: One Injured in Grant & Clark Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash at Grant and Clark streets on Sunday, November 13. The crash happened at 11:34 a.m. The injured person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. One driver was cited for stop sign violation, said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Maria Sidoli, 83
FRAMINGHAM – On November 13, 2022, while surrounded by family, Maria Sidoli passed away peacefully at home at 83 years of age. Maria was born on November 9, 1939, in the small town of Vernasca Italy, Province of Piacenza. She was the loving wife to Guy Sidoli, daughter to...
Framingham Presents Medal of Liberty To Family of Private Maurice Goldstein
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private Maurice Goldstein on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the Memorial...
Photos: Medal of Liberty Presented To Family of Charles Andrew Salvi at Framingham Veterans Day Ceremony
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Technician Third Grade Charles Andrew Salvi on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To U.S. Army Air Corps. Tech Sgt. Grenville Charles Baker’s Family
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to Technical Sergeant Grenville Charles Baker on Veterans Day 2022. In total, 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building, with five of the Gold Star families in attendance. Baker...
Photos: Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Private First Class Dominic Surro
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private First Class Dominic Surro on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in...
Robert Dexter Garvey, 83
WESTBOROUGH – Robert “Bob” Dexter Garvey, 83 of Westborough passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7th, 2022, after a short illness. He joins his wife, Mary Louise (Zanchi) Garvey who passed in July 2017. Born in Natick, the son of the late William J. and Anna (Bent)...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
1 Framingham High will hold letter night for fall athletes tonight at the high school at 5. 2. The Framingham Business Association will hold its November meeting today at noon at La Cantina restaurant on Route 135. 3. Senate President Karen Spilka will be the guest speaker at the 127th...
Framingham Library Hosting Food Felt Workshop Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library is holding a food felt workshop in its SparkLab on Saturday, November 19. The workshop is for those ages 8 and older. Make fun foods out of felt and turn it into a magnet or ornament. The free event is at the main...
