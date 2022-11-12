ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCSU Men's Basketball Hosts Caldwell For Home Opener On Wednesday, Nov. 16

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (0-2) vs. Caldwell University Cougars (0-2) Location: James Moore Field House (New Haven, Conn.) The Owls Network (Live Video) | Live Stats |Follow @SCSU_MBB on Twitter and Instagram For Highlights. Southern Connecticut men's basketball will host Caldwell for its Home Opener on Wednesday, Nov. 16...
SCSU Men's Basketball Falls To Bridgeport, 90-75

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Southern Connecticut lost to Bridgeport, 90-75, in the Owls' second game of the Bridgeport Tipoff Classic and Conference Crossover tournament. Ulyen Coleman (Brockton, Mass.) scored a team-high 22 points while Marty Silvera (Worcester, Mass.) had 18 points and five rebounds. Cherif Diarra (Bronx, N.Y.) had eight points and eight rebounds, as well as three assists.
