BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Southern Connecticut lost to Bridgeport, 90-75, in the Owls' second game of the Bridgeport Tipoff Classic and Conference Crossover tournament. Ulyen Coleman (Brockton, Mass.) scored a team-high 22 points while Marty Silvera (Worcester, Mass.) had 18 points and five rebounds. Cherif Diarra (Bronx, N.Y.) had eight points and eight rebounds, as well as three assists.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO