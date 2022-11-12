ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State rallies to oust No. 4 Kentucky in double OT

Mady Sissoko scored five straight points in the second overtime to help Michigan State pull out an 86-77 victory against No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Joey Hauser poured in 23 points, Malik Hall added 20, Sissoko posted 16 and Tyson Walker notched 14 for Michigan State (2-1). Sissoko had two dunks among his seven points in the second overtime.
