Mady Sissoko scored five straight points in the second overtime to help Michigan State pull out an 86-77 victory against No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Joey Hauser poured in 23 points, Malik Hall added 20, Sissoko posted 16 and Tyson Walker notched 14 for Michigan State (2-1). Sissoko had two dunks among his seven points in the second overtime.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO