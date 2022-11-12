Trump-era officials were among a slew of high-profile Republicans criticising the former president’s announcement of a third bid for the White House in 2024.Donald Trump launched his campaign with a rambling, grievance-laden address to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where just three months ago FBI agents executed a search warrant looking for evidence that he’d violated US laws in retaining national defence information and the obstruction of justice. The twice-impeached former president, who fomented a riot in a last-ditch attempt to keep himself in power after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, threw his hat into the ring...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO