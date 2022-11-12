Read full article on original website
Former Trump loyalists pan his 2024 campaign announcement: ‘He’s the only Republican who could lose’
Trump-era officials were among a slew of high-profile Republicans criticising the former president’s announcement of a third bid for the White House in 2024.Donald Trump launched his campaign with a rambling, grievance-laden address to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where just three months ago FBI agents executed a search warrant looking for evidence that he’d violated US laws in retaining national defence information and the obstruction of justice. The twice-impeached former president, who fomented a riot in a last-ditch attempt to keep himself in power after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, threw his hat into the ring...
Call a truce: How Congress can actually address Americans’ concerns
House and Senate leaders should make restoring confidence in democracy their highest priority.
Defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn picks up new million-dollar home in Florida
Defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn has purchased a new $1.1 million home in Florida. He was spotted attending Donald Trump's 2024 announcement speech in Mar-a-Lago.
See inside the ornate room at Mar-a-Lago where guests wearing 'Mega MAGA' hats crowded in as Donald Trump announced he was running for president again
Former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president again on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Gen. Kellogg says now is the time to ratchet up pressure on Putin: 'His military is shattered'
Gen. Keith Kellogg reacted to the missile fired into Poland on "America's Newsroom" and said NATO must step up political pressure against Putin.
George W. Bush, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speak on 'Russian aggression,' China
Former President George W. Bush and Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen both spoke at a presidential center event discussing the 'Struggle for Freedom' in international democracies.
