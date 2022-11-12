Read full article on original website
Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
KWCH.com
Navy veteran starts unique business venture to help fellow vets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Navy veteran is turning tragedy into something positive. She’s found a way to help other vets through a unique business. Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap.
Pratt Tribune
Task force seeks retail ban on single-use bags, Dillons working on phased elimination
TOPEKA — The purposeful life span of plastic bags that are a staple of retail stores can be measured in minutes, while these thinnest of load-bearing containers take decades to decompose in landfills. The familiar store-tohome bags have a knack for finding their way into the environment as litter...
South Hutchinson city manager inquires about housing authority, no response
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner has inquired repeatedly for the background information on the housing authority in that municipality, also known as Sunrise Acres, but has thus far been rebuffed. He issued an official letter earlier this month to Housing Authority Executive Director Annette...
A store with a two-decade presence in downtown Wichita is moving to the east side
A Wichita store that has been downtown for two decades is making a move to the east side this week.
Lacey Cruse criticizes Sedgwick County’s $25K probe into her Facebook post accusations
“Of course they didn’t find anything wrong because it was stopped before it could start,” Cruse told The Eagle.
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
KAKE TV
'Please be extra cautious': Police reveal location with highest accident rate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that Kellogg and Seneca is the highest accident location in the city of Wichita and they will be stepping up traffic enforcement in response. Officers will be focusing on the area until the end of the year. They will be issuing citations for...
Highest crash location in Wichita? WPD takes action
WPD is going to be focusing on the highest crash location in Wichita through the end of the year.
Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Bronx Pizza & Pints
A new pizzeria has opened in the former Mizu sushi space at 2140 W. 21st St. Bronx Pizza & Pints celebrated their grand opening on Monday and we swung by to check it out. Bronx Pizzeria specializes in pizzas, pastas, calzones, and salads. They also have a full bar along with a handful of televisions spread throughout the restaurant for those looking to watch a game or just hang out.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita gets a new coffee shop, pizza place and brewery this week
It’s another big week for Wichita’s food and drink scene. Following the openings of Paris Baguette and 7 Brew, November continues on with new establishments opening their doors. The openings begin with Bronx Pizza & Pints who will celebrate their grand opening on Monday, November 14 at 11...
KAKE TV
B-17 plane crash in Dallas spurs local reaction
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sources confirm to KAKE News that the B-17 Flying Fortress that crashed during an airshow in Dallas is the same one that was in Wichita just two months ago. The plane was here for a Labor Day event at the B-29 Doc Hangar. Many in the...
thesunflower.com
REVIEW: “Pho King” chooses quality instead of quantity
From the outside, Pho King is small and unassuming. Positioned at 4857 E Harry St., the small scale of the establishment allows Pho King to do what it does best – giving you some of the best pho in town, quickly and easily. Dine-in and take-out are advertised on...
KWCH.com
Porch pirate may be linked to thefts in Maize, Derby
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department is warning residents about others who might try to steal their holiday cheer. Around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said a van and an unknown suspect came into the Watercress neighborhood and stole a package that had been delivered earlier in the day and left on the front porch of a residence. Police shared a photo of the suspect who appeared to be dressed in all black and the suspect vehicle which appears to be a red or maroon van or SUV with a tan bottom.
Police provide update following fatal pedestrian crash in south Wichita
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in south Wichita Tuesday night.
Update: Large fire that burned 30+ acres in Harvey County is now under control
Fire units from around the state are currently heading to assist Harvey County in a fire that is burning over 30 acres.
KWCH.com
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening. Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning...
