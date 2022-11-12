Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture
Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups. It should...
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
atozsports.com
Steelers Pro-Bowler drops the best quote of the week after win over Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers Pro-Bowler Cam Heyward had the best quote of the week after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And the quote actually had nothing to do with beating New Orleans. Instead, it centered around defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple games after undergoing an...
atozsports.com
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explains puzzling decision
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained what appeared to be a puzzling decision after his team’s 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Linebacker Myles Jack wasn’t inactive on Sunday, but he didn’t play a down against the Saints. Jack, who has been dealing...
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Tomlin Notes-Wright kicker, meeting changes, LB released, TJ the dude
Some of the notes from the Mike Tomlin news conference includes a linebacker released, keeping the kicker, what changed with the team & praise for Watt
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Rumored Girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a scary injury in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the dangerous high hit, he went through concussion protocol, and the timeline for his return is uncertain. This has put a limelight on his personal life, and people want to know who JuJu Smith-Schuster’s new girlfriend is. Although he has been highly secretive about his love life, the football pro has been spotted with a girl a few times. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto, is an actress, too. We reveal more about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend in this Alessandra Gesiotto wiki.
Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommits from Pitt Football
The Pitt Panthers lost their top-rated commit in the 2023 class.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves
New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Yardbarker
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season
The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.
Yardbarker
Colossal error: Stephen A. Smith blasts Raiders owner for Roman Empire comparison
"That was one of the dumbest quotes I've ever seen an owner make," Smith said Tuesday on "First Take." "In Vegas, Sin City, where people go to make their dreams come true...you're gonna tell everybody Rome was not built in a day." "Rome wasn't built in a day," Davis told...
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus hangs injured Bears player out to dry
Matt Eberflus isn’t going to let a little thing like an injury get in the way. Jaylon Johnson’s play against the Detroit Lions was trash. The third-year cornerback was already having a forgettable season heading into the Chicago Bears matchup against the Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions, Johnson was graded by Pro Football Focus as the Bears’ worst player on the field. Johnson was on the Bears’ Week 10 injury report. But head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t interested in hearing players’ excuses.
Yardbarker
LB T.J. Watt shows how he makes a difference for Steelers' defense
Steelers LB T.J. Watt is finally back. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year continues to make all the difference for Pittsburgh. Watt helped lead the Steelers to their third win of the season Sunday. Pittsburgh now has more wins, sacks, and forced turnovers in the two games with Watt than the seven without him this season.
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Yardbarker
New York Giants nearly landed former first round defensive tackle off waivers
With a recent injury to defensive tackle Nick Williams, the New York Giants were active in waivers trying to claim a defensive tackle. The New York Giants attempted to add Jerry Tillery:. Joe Schoen put the Giants in the mix with seven other teams as they made a play for...
Tennessee Titans put DB Caleb Farley on injured reserve, elevate 2 from practice squad
The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Caleb Farley on injured reserve Tuesday and elevated two players from the practice squad in advance of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans (6-3) signed linebacker Joe Schoebert and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison to the active roster from their practice squad to...
Cleveland Browns sign Ben Stille off Miami Dolphins practice squad
The Browns looked to the team they just played to try to provide some help for their defensive line, signing Ben Stille off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, the team officially announced Wednesday. Stille, 25, is a 6-foot-4, 296-pound rookie out of the University of Nebraska. His lone regular-season action came in a...
Yardbarker
Dolphins Place DE Emmanuel Ogbah On Season-Ending IR
Adam Schefter reported last night that Ogbah was out for the season after suffering a torn tricep, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Ogbah, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.
