Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture

Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups. It should...
atozsports.com

Steelers Pro-Bowler drops the best quote of the week after win over Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers Pro-Bowler Cam Heyward had the best quote of the week after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And the quote actually had nothing to do with beating New Orleans. Instead, it centered around defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple games after undergoing an...
atozsports.com

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explains puzzling decision

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained what appeared to be a puzzling decision after his team’s 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Linebacker Myles Jack wasn’t inactive on Sunday, but he didn’t play a down against the Saints. Jack, who has been dealing...
Yardbarker

Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Rumored Girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a scary injury in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the dangerous high hit, he went through concussion protocol, and the timeline for his return is uncertain. This has put a limelight on his personal life, and people want to know who JuJu Smith-Schuster’s new girlfriend is. Although he has been highly secretive about his love life, the football pro has been spotted with a girl a few times. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto, is an actress, too. We reveal more about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend in this Alessandra Gesiotto wiki.
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Five Roster Moves

New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist

The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Yardbarker

Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet

The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Yardbarker

Matt Eberflus hangs injured Bears player out to dry

Matt Eberflus isn’t going to let a little thing like an injury get in the way. Jaylon Johnson’s play against the Detroit Lions was trash. The third-year cornerback was already having a forgettable season heading into the Chicago Bears matchup against the Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions, Johnson was graded by Pro Football Focus as the Bears’ worst player on the field. Johnson was on the Bears’ Week 10 injury report. But head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t interested in hearing players’ excuses.
Yardbarker

LB T.J. Watt shows how he makes a difference for Steelers' defense

Steelers LB T.J. Watt is finally back. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year continues to make all the difference for Pittsburgh. Watt helped lead the Steelers to their third win of the season Sunday. Pittsburgh now has more wins, sacks, and forced turnovers in the two games with Watt than the seven without him this season.
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss

It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Yardbarker

Dolphins Place DE Emmanuel Ogbah On Season-Ending IR

Adam Schefter reported last night that Ogbah was out for the season after suffering a torn tricep, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Ogbah, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.

