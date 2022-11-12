Read full article on original website
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
csufresno.edu
Women’s basketball falls short to Bakersfield
The Fresno State women’s basketball team fell short in a 56-53 loss against California State University, Bakersfield on Friday night at the Save Mart Center. On a night when the ‘Dogs struggled to create meaningful offensive possessions early in the game, Yanina Todorova carried the load for the Bulldogs, recording a career-high 26 points.
Hanford Sentinel
Former Selma standout Tristan Lujan starts MSU season at 2-0
Tristan Lujan, former Selma High wrestler, opened the season 2-0 after competing for the Michigan State Spartans wrestling team. Lujan and the Spartans opened the season on Nov. 11 against Davidson. Lujan won his 125-pound weight class match by fall over Devon Diaco by fall in 4:52. Michigan State won over Davidson 52-0.
Bulldog Breakdown: How this Bulldog chain is connected to Davante Adams
FRESNO, Calif. -- If you're near the north end zone of valley children's stadium, you'll most likely come across the bulldog chain. Behind it is an interesting connection with the former dog and raider wideout Davante Adams.
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
Foggy day school schedule for Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for […]
thesungazette.com
‘90s boy bands joins Sequoia Symphony for Christmas collaboration
This year, Visalia’s Sequoia Symphony orchestra decided to spread some holiday cheer for the winter season by partnering with members from ‘90s boy bands to release a Christmas music video and a music track. The symphony covered the song “O Holy Night,” directed by symphony music director Bruce Kiesling, and will be released on Friday, Nov. 18, along with a music video of the symphony and boy band members performing the song.
Kearny Park Renaissance Faire returns
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kearny Park Renaissance Faire is celebrating its 24th anniversary. The Renaissance Faire is November 12 and 13 at Kearney Park in Fresno. This year, the event is celebrating Tudor Christmas in addition to traditional jousting, battle pageants, knights in shining armor, food, and fun. Park organizers say King Henry the […]
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
kernvalleysun.com
Assemblyman Vince Fong Releases Statement on Election Night Victory
Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) released the following statement in response to winning the unanimous support of Assembly District 32 voters in his campaign for reelection:. "Thank you to the people and families of Kern and Tulare counties for the opportunity to represent our communities in Sacramento. It is an...
Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location
Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.
thesungazette.com
Sequoia Mall racks Nordstrom, picks up Sprouts
Clothing retailer Nordstrom Rack will be opening a 29,000 square feet store next to organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, which will be opening a 25,000 square feet location on the corner of the former Sears building. Improvements in the vacant Sears are underway. Both will be located in the Sequoia...
Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
yourcentralvalley.com
New African bull elephant welcomed at the Chaffee Zoo
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo recently welcomed a new addition to the family- a male African elephant. The pachyderm, named Mabu, will join the zoo’s two female African elephants named Amahle and Nolwazi in hopes they can produce offspring and add to the herd.
travelyouman.com
Lake Success Ca (Everything That You Need To Know)
The desolate setting could put you off. On the border of the Sierra Nevada foothills, next to the Sequoia National Forest, stands the reservoir devoid of trees. It’s a straightforward lake for boating, fishing, and water storage, but it’s not very picturesque. Despite being close to the Sierra Mountains, there isn’t much foliage or trees around this artificial reservoir. at most a few scattered oaks. Anything else is artificial. This location is near to the Lower Central Valley at the southernmost tip of the Sierras.
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Kingsburg
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingsburg on Wednesday night. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Isaias Ayala was the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Stroud and 10th avenues. Around 10:45 p.m., […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
