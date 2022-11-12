ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
calbears.com

Cal Returns Home To Take On Idaho

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (1-1) returns home to take on Idaho (0-1) at Haas Pavilion tomorrow. Cal is coming off a hard fought loss against No. 9 Notre Dame in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game can be...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears To Face Tritons In First Road Contest

BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team will make its first road trip of the 2022-23 campaign as it travels south to face UC San Diego at LionTree Arena in La Jolla on Tuesday night. The nonconference contest will start at 7 p.m. PT and will be televised on ESPN+.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Drops Road Battle At UC San Diego

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The California men's basketball team could not pull off a second-half rally and dropped a 64-62 nonconference road game against UC San Diego on Tuesday night at LionTree Arena. After facing a 10-point halftime deficit, Cal (0-3) made a late push for the second consecutive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
calbears.com

Cal To Unveil Statue Of Kevin Moen

BERKELEY – The greatest play in the history of college football will be immortalized outside California Memorial Stadium. Cal Athletics has announced that a statue of Kevin Moen – who scored the touchdown that punctuated "The Play" in the Big Game in 1982 – will be unveiled this weekend along Piedmont Avenue on the southwest side of the stadium. Fans are invited to join members of the 1982 team at the statue – which will be located at the bottom of the Gate 4 staircase – to start the "March To Victory" on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. before the Bears' 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Stanford in the 125th edition of the Big Game.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Sets New Standard In Graduation Success Rate

BERKELEY – Cal Athletics has posted a record-high Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the sixth consecutive year with the score rising to 91 percent in the latest data released by the NCAA on Tuesday. Overall, four teams achieved 100 percent, and 15 programs finished at or above the 90-percent mark.
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Are SF’s High School Football Playoffs on a Thursday Afternoon?

Unlike most of their counterparts from around the Bay Area, San Francisco public school athletes won’t get to play postseason football games in front of packed crowds on Friday night. The Academic Athletic Association (AAA), which serves as the sporting arm of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD),...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calbears.com

Bears Diving Has Solid Weekend In SoCal

LOS ANGELES – The California men's and women's swimming & diving teams sent two divers to Southern California this weekend for the annual Trojan Diving Invitational hosted by USC. Highlighting the weekend were the five combined top-10 finishes by men's diver Joshua Thai and women's diver Danielle Killeen. On...
LOS ANGELES, CA
calbears.com

Cal Makes Changes To Coaching Staff

BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Sunday that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. Both were in their third season on the Golden Bears' coaching staff. "I felt these changes to our coaching...
BERKELEY, CA
knbr.com

Bay Area high school football game ends with insane cheap shot during kneel-down

There are cheap shots and then there’s this. During a Bay Area high school football game on Friday, a player from College Park high school in Pleasant Hill leveled Windsor High School quarterback Tyler Swanson during a kneel-down at the end of a 41-15 blowout. Swanson was attempting to run out the clock, but the College Park defensive player broke into a full sprint and launched himself at Swanson’s neck area while he was on the ground.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
calbears.com

125th Big Game Week Events

BERKELEY – The 125th Big Game in Berkeley will kick off at 2:30 pm PT, this Saturday, Nov. 19. Pac-12 Network will also televise the annual contest between California and Stanford that will mark the 40th Anniversary of The Play, a five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted California to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history and all of sports.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area faults- what UC seismologists are looking at next

Many Bay Area residents felt that 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Jose area a few weeks ago. KALW's Hana Baba definitely felt it in Union City and like many people, she ran to her phone to see if anyone else had and they did. Since then most of her conversations after that were questions about the faults that we live on. So, Hana called up UC Berkeley Seismologist Roland Berggman, who studies active tectonics to find out.
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
SAN MATEO, CA

