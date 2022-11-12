BERKELEY – The greatest play in the history of college football will be immortalized outside California Memorial Stadium. Cal Athletics has announced that a statue of Kevin Moen – who scored the touchdown that punctuated "The Play" in the Big Game in 1982 – will be unveiled this weekend along Piedmont Avenue on the southwest side of the stadium. Fans are invited to join members of the 1982 team at the statue – which will be located at the bottom of the Gate 4 staircase – to start the "March To Victory" on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. before the Bears' 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Stanford in the 125th edition of the Big Game.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO