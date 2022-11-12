Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
voiceofmotown.com
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Patrick Suemnick Dressed, Warming Up Before Morehead State Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — About 75 minutes before West Virginia and Morehead State tip-off, WVU F Patrick Suemnick was warming up before the game. Suemnick has missed the first two games of the season due to a preseason knee injury. If Suemnick is ready to go, he’ll make his debut...
voiceofmotown.com
Outlet Names Potential Replacements for Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – With Shane Lyons out as the director of athletics at West Virginia, it is only a matter of time before West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown follows suit. Sitting at 21-24, it is expected that Brown will be relieved of his duties following the 2022 season, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final two games.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Enters the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this evening, WVU tight end Corbin Page announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal via Twitter. Page, who was the former #1 high school player in the state of West Virginia, had the following to say about his departure from the team: “First, I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me and I’ve made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 and 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five Big 12 Teams in Latest NCAA Women’s Bracketology
Only five Big 12 women’s basketball teams made the cut in ESPN’s latest early-season Bracketology for the Women’s NCAA Tournament next March. What’s as interesting is that projecting has two other Big 12 teams knocking on the door. Not surprisingly, the five Big 12 teams included...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners. Saturday, November 19, 2022; 6:30 p.m. CT; Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; Norman, Oklahoma. TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill) Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen);...
voiceofmotown.com
What Today Means For Neal Brown at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers can win their final two games of the regular season and win a bowl game to go 7-6 on the season and Neal Brown still will not be the head coach next season. In a statement released today, university president E....
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's final Big 12 game of the season against West Virginia have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 11 a.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will air on ESPN2.
West Virginia hosts Morehead State as Bob Huggins climbs wins list
After turning the Backyard Brawl into something of a skip through the park, the West Virginia Mountaineers return to their
Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure
West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Could Owe Shane Lyons A Lot of Money
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons was forced to resign yesterday, according to a story first broke by Hoppy Kerchival of MetroNews. Lyons, who has been WVU’s athletic director since 2015, was let go mostly due to his extension of Neal Brown that will ultimately cost the university nearly $20 million.
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)
In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD
On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
CBS Sports
West Virginia vs. Morehead State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Morehead State 2-1; West Virginia 2-0 The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Morehead State Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers will be hoping to build upon the 84-67 win they picked up against Morehead State when they previously played in March of last year.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee Shares His Thoughts on Shane Lyons Being Forced to Resign
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported this morning, Shane Lyons was forced to resign as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, shared his thoughts on Lyons’ resigning:. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
West Virginia State Police announce DUI checkpoint for later this week
Drivers should be aware of a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Friday, the West Virginia State Police announced.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
‘Raunchy country comic’ coming to West Virginia
A "raunchy country comic" is coming to downtown Clarksburg in January, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced in a press release Tuesday.
