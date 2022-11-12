ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
watchstadium.com

Kansas vs. Duke | ACC Men’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)

Kansas vs. Duke: The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils fought hard, but lost a heartbreaker to Kansas, 69-64 in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday. The Jayhawks built a lead early, but the Blue Devils fought back, and it was an exciting, back-and-forth game in the 2nd half. Kyle Filipowski led Duke with 17 […]
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
Kingsport Times-News

No. 14 Hokies break record in rout of Spartans

BLACKSBURG — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five players in double figures and the No. 14 Virginia Tech women's basketball team broke the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate 79-24 on Monday night. Virginia Tech players wore #HokiesForHoos shirts...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech Recruiting: What you can expect in December

When Brent Pry arrived at Virginia Tech roughly one year ago, he pounced on the recruiting trail quickly to try and identify some immediate needs and late recruiting momentum. He landed commitments from guys like Benji Gosnell, a four-star recruit, and flipped in-state commitments Brody Meadows and Keyshawn Burgos from Virginia before the December signing period. He even closed on wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw, who was set to make his decision in February, during the Early Signing Period, and had him sign with the Hokies just before the three-day window closed.
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
techlunchpail.com

Three Thoughts on Virginia Tech Football's Offensive Struggles

Virginia Tech's offense has struggled heavily this season to say the least with the Hokies averaging only 18.9 points per game, their lowest scoring average currently since 1989. Tech hit their offensive nadir of the season so far this past weekend with their 24-7 loss to Duke where they had an early 53-yard TD pass to Da'Wain Lofton but then averaged a meager 4.3 yards per play the rest of the way.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep

ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approves 5,000-bed on-campus housing plan

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved adding a 5,000-bed, on-campus, student housing complex to the university’s master plan during its meeting Monday afternoon. The resolution that passed on a voice vote means that the ambitious project, called the Student Life Village, could become a priority in coming years to help ease a Blacksburg housing crunch caused by Virginia Tech’s large enrollment increases the past five years. The resolution does not mean that project is a done deal, however, because future plans and capital spending would have to go through several layers of university review and oversight, which would include additional approvals from the board. (See our background story.)
BLACKSBURG, VA
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Crews search for missing person in the James River

GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
LYNCHBURG, VA

