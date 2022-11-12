Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
watchstadium.com
Kansas vs. Duke | ACC Men’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
Kansas vs. Duke: The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils fought hard, but lost a heartbreaker to Kansas, 69-64 in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday. The Jayhawks built a lead early, but the Blue Devils fought back, and it was an exciting, back-and-forth game in the 2nd half. Kyle Filipowski led Duke with 17 […]
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
Kingsport Times-News
No. 14 Hokies break record in rout of Spartans
BLACKSBURG — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five players in double figures and the No. 14 Virginia Tech women's basketball team broke the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate 79-24 on Monday night. Virginia Tech players wore #HokiesForHoos shirts...
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer delivers great quote about Hendon Hooker getting away from Virginia Tech
Shane Beamer always has his South Carolina Gamecocks at the forefront of his mind, because that’s his job. But Beamer attended and played at Virginia Tech under his father, Frank, so the Hokies are never far from Beamer’s mind, either. Combining those 2 worlds this week is Tennessee...
Virginia Tech Recruiting: What you can expect in December
When Brent Pry arrived at Virginia Tech roughly one year ago, he pounced on the recruiting trail quickly to try and identify some immediate needs and late recruiting momentum. He landed commitments from guys like Benji Gosnell, a four-star recruit, and flipped in-state commitments Brody Meadows and Keyshawn Burgos from Virginia before the December signing period. He even closed on wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw, who was set to make his decision in February, during the Early Signing Period, and had him sign with the Hokies just before the three-day window closed.
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
techlunchpail.com
Three Thoughts on Virginia Tech Football's Offensive Struggles
Virginia Tech's offense has struggled heavily this season to say the least with the Hokies averaging only 18.9 points per game, their lowest scoring average currently since 1989. Tech hit their offensive nadir of the season so far this past weekend with their 24-7 loss to Duke where they had an early 53-yard TD pass to Da'Wain Lofton but then averaged a meager 4.3 yards per play the rest of the way.
With UNC’s victory at Wake Forest and NC State’s loss, balance of power shifts in NC
For both UNC and NC State, Saturday felt like a turning point. They experienced contrasting results a few hours and 100 miles apart, and now the programs appear headed in opposite directions.
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approves 5,000-bed on-campus housing plan
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved adding a 5,000-bed, on-campus, student housing complex to the university’s master plan during its meeting Monday afternoon. The resolution that passed on a voice vote means that the ambitious project, called the Student Life Village, could become a priority in coming years to help ease a Blacksburg housing crunch caused by Virginia Tech’s large enrollment increases the past five years. The resolution does not mean that project is a done deal, however, because future plans and capital spending would have to go through several layers of university review and oversight, which would include additional approvals from the board. (See our background story.)
cardinalnews.org
New College Institute in Martinsville struggles to fulfill its mission; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. First Black member elected to Wytheville Town Council. — The Roanoke Times. Roanoke Republicans disappointed by council results but see progress. — The Roanoke Times. Former legislator Preston Byrant talks politics and business...
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
WSLS
Crews search for missing person in the James River
GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
