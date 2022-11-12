Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
ewrestlingnews.com
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Madison, WI: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear Is Nearing A $1 Million Gate
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that the event is nearing a $1 million live gate and the ticket buyer who will put the card over the $1 million mark will receive a special gift in the form of an autographed Full Gear chair.
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars
WWE has brought back several Superstars in the past few weeks, and now we have some additional details regarding their contracts. According to a report from Fightful Select, many of the talents who were brought back to SmackDown are believed to be on three-year deals that will expire in 2025. Hit Row, specifically, were mentioned as being part of that group.
ewrestlingnews.com
World Of Sport Reportedly Eying Relaunch, Have Spoken With Nick Aldis & Mickie James
It appears that World Of Sport is eying a relaunch soon, and have even spoken to both Nick Aldis and Mickie James about it. According to a report from Inside The Ropes, the UK promotion is looking at an NWA-style model for its relaunch, amongst several other options. The promotion...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Survivor Series Main Event
WWE is quickly approaching the Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but they have yet to announce the men’s WarGames match. Pwinsider is reporting that the plan for the show is Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn to take on Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, and Kevin Owens in the match, which would likely be the main event of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Suffers MCL Injury At WWE Live Event
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens suffered an injury during a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin. During the WWE Sunday Night Stunner event, Owens planted his right leg which seemed to hurt him, and his match was finished quickly. The former Universal...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning International Event For January 2023
WWE may soon be heading overseas once more following the success of Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel. Clash at the Castle took place on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales, and marked WWE’s biggest UK event since SummerSlam 1992 in London, England. WrestleVotes reports that there was “chatter”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion
According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SPOILERS of NXT LEVEL UP Results for November 15, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. What did you think of these results? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!. If using any of the above content, please credit the author...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Chioda Discusses Refereeing Undertaker vs. Goldberg At WWE Super Showdown 2019
Mike Chioda recently took to the latest episode of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, where he discussed refereeing the match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown 2019 in Saudi Arabia. The match is infamous for its botches, which resulted in Goldberg getting hurt and nearly injuring The Undertaker...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Announces Iron Survivor Matches – The Rules Revealed
Next month’s NXT Deadline pay-per-view event will feature the first-ever Iron Survivor matches, as Shawn Michaels announced during this week’s WWE NXT. Michaels announced on Tuesday night’s show that men’s and women’s iterations of the brand new match type will take place at the December 10th pay-per-view, with the winners becoming the #1 contenders to their respective top championships on the brand.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademarks For New Show & Ring Name
On November 10, WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services. Oba Femi is a new ring name that will be used by an unknown NXT Superstar, while Iron Survivor Challenge is listed as a wrestling show. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark, New MLW Series Debuts, NWA Powerrr
You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark below. The following matches are featured:. * ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson. * The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver vs. Mike Magnum, Brett Gosyln & Arjan Singh. * Kiera Hogan...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ultimo Dragon Explains Why His WWE Stint Was Short
Former WWE Superstar Ultimo Dragon was interviewed by Steve Fall’s “The Ten Count” podcast this week to discuss a wide range of topics, including his stint in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Why his WWE stint was short:. “WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (11/15/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT Championship: Bron Breakker defends against Von Wagner. NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match. Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh. Indi Hartwell...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Planning To Drop Austin Theory’s Selfie Gimmick
Austin Theory is expected to be moving on from his ‘Selfie’ gimmick as part of an edgier character for the RAW Superstar. On last week’s RAW, Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on U.S. Champion Seth Rollins but failed to win the gold. During...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including a North American Championship match. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s show below:. * NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. * Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE
Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, WrestleVotes...
