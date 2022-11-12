ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Results From WWE Live Event In Madison, WI: Six-Man Tag Team Match

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains...
AEW Full Gear Is Nearing A $1 Million Gate

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that the event is nearing a $1 million live gate and the ticket buyer who will put the card over the $1 million mark will receive a special gift in the form of an autographed Full Gear chair.
Notes On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars

WWE has brought back several Superstars in the past few weeks, and now we have some additional details regarding their contracts. According to a report from Fightful Select, many of the talents who were brought back to SmackDown are believed to be on three-year deals that will expire in 2025. Hit Row, specifically, were mentioned as being part of that group.
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Survivor Series Main Event

WWE is quickly approaching the Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but they have yet to announce the men’s WarGames match. Pwinsider is reporting that the plan for the show is Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn to take on Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, and Kevin Owens in the match, which would likely be the main event of the show.
Kevin Owens Suffers MCL Injury At WWE Live Event

As we reported earlier today here on eWn, WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens suffered an injury during a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin. During the WWE Sunday Night Stunner event, Owens planted his right leg which seemed to hurt him, and his match was finished quickly. The former Universal...
WWE Reportedly Planning International Event For January 2023

WWE may soon be heading overseas once more following the success of Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel. Clash at the Castle took place on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales, and marked WWE’s biggest UK event since SummerSlam 1992 in London, England. WrestleVotes reports that there was “chatter”...
Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion

According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
WWE SPOILERS of NXT LEVEL UP Results for November 15, 2022

This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. What did you think of these results? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!. If using any of the above content, please credit the author...
Mike Chioda Discusses Refereeing Undertaker vs. Goldberg At WWE Super Showdown 2019

Mike Chioda recently took to the latest episode of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, where he discussed refereeing the match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown 2019 in Saudi Arabia. The match is infamous for its botches, which resulted in Goldberg getting hurt and nearly injuring The Undertaker...
Shawn Michaels Announces Iron Survivor Matches – The Rules Revealed

Next month’s NXT Deadline pay-per-view event will feature the first-ever Iron Survivor matches, as Shawn Michaels announced during this week’s WWE NXT. Michaels announced on Tuesday night’s show that men’s and women’s iterations of the brand new match type will take place at the December 10th pay-per-view, with the winners becoming the #1 contenders to their respective top championships on the brand.
WWE Files Trademarks For New Show & Ring Name

On November 10, WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services. Oba Femi is a new ring name that will be used by an unknown NXT Superstar, while Iron Survivor Challenge is listed as a wrestling show. You can check out...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark, New MLW Series Debuts, NWA Powerrr

You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark below. The following matches are featured:. * ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson. * The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver vs. Mike Magnum, Brett Gosyln & Arjan Singh. * Kiera Hogan...
Ultimo Dragon Explains Why His WWE Stint Was Short

Former WWE Superstar Ultimo Dragon was interviewed by Steve Fall’s “The Ten Count” podcast this week to discuss a wide range of topics, including his stint in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Why his WWE stint was short:. “WWE...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (11/15/22)

Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT Championship: Bron Breakker defends against Von Wagner. NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match. Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh. Indi Hartwell...
WWE Planning To Drop Austin Theory’s Selfie Gimmick

Austin Theory is expected to be moving on from his ‘Selfie’ gimmick as part of an edgier character for the RAW Superstar. On last week’s RAW, Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on U.S. Champion Seth Rollins but failed to win the gold. During...
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including a North American Championship match. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s show below:. * NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. * Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade. You can...
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE

Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, WrestleVotes...

