WVNT-TV
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
wchsnetwork.com
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
The LOOTPRESS Week 11 Pet of the Week is Kip Cornett!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 11 Pet of the Week is Kip!. Kip is a spunky, 3 year old silver lab who loves to stay active!. An outstanding swimmer and retriever, Kip enjoys running for miles through the scenic trails of Flat Top Lake. He’s one of...
Wild turkey roaming West Virginia town, delighting residents but also concerning them
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Why did the turkey cross the road? To celebrate Thanksgiving in the town of Eleanor, West Virginia! A wild turkey named “Ellie” has been recently spotted in Eleanor, and several residents have posted photos and videos online. People who have come across Ellie are delighted but also concerned for her safety […]
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
thelevisalazer.com
Grandsons of Wayne County resident honor late grandfather with new scholarship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three Marshall University medical alumni have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of their late grandfather. Cousins Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist in Hickory, North Carolina; Marc A. Workman,...
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Ironton Tribune
BEST OF THE TRI-STATE: Making their mark
After being a police officer and an EMT, Rick Smith decided he wanted to work for himself and follow his artistic inclinations and opened up Bad Buddha Tattoo in Westwood, Kentucky in 2009. Smith, sitting in his workspace covered in photos of Frankenstein and family, said the support of the...
DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County
BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal […]
Free tire drop-off for residents in Williamson, West Virginia
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Williamson residents can drop off old tires for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The dropoff location is the City of Williamson’s water plant parking lot. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield says 1,000 tired have been dropped off so far since June. That is over 200 tired per month […]
Kanawha County school bus involved in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022) – According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, low lighting and rain are believed to have been a factor in a crash between a Kanawha County school bus and a sedan. A spokesperson for the KCSO says the school bus allegedly pulled out in front of the sedan. […]
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
WVNT-TV
Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
WSAZ
One taken to hospital after accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following an accident in Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers. Metro 911 tells WSAZ.com a single-vehicle accident happened Tuesday morning along I-64 West at the Washington Street/Civic Center exit . Further information regarding the accident has not been released.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022
NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
Metro News
DOH engineer says Culloden Interchange project will help many motorists
CULLODEN, W.Va. — State road officials say the announced Culloden Interchange project along Interstate-64 will help relieve traffic in the area while giving motorists another option to get off the interstate. Ryan Canfield, the state Division of Highways (DOH) project manager recently said on the ‘WV on the DOT...
West Virginia man arrested for grand larceny
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested on Saturday, according to law enforcement. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Roger L. Anderson, of Matewan, was arrested by K-9 Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson also had an outstanding warrant […]
