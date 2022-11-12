ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delbarton, WV

WVNT-TV

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

BEST OF THE TRI-STATE: Making their mark

After being a police officer and an EMT, Rick Smith decided he wanted to work for himself and follow his artistic inclinations and opened up Bad Buddha Tattoo in Westwood, Kentucky in 2009. Smith, sitting in his workspace covered in photos of Frankenstein and family, said the support of the...
WESTWOOD, KY
WVNS

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One taken to hospital after accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following an accident in Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers. Metro 911 tells WSAZ.com a single-vehicle accident happened Tuesday morning along I-64 West at the Washington Street/Civic Center exit . Further information regarding the accident has not been released.
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022

NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

DOH engineer says Culloden Interchange project will help many motorists

CULLODEN, W.Va. — State road officials say the announced Culloden Interchange project along Interstate-64 will help relieve traffic in the area while giving motorists another option to get off the interstate. Ryan Canfield, the state Division of Highways (DOH) project manager recently said on the ‘WV on the DOT...
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for grand larceny

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested on Saturday, according to law enforcement. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Roger L. Anderson, of Matewan, was arrested by K-9 Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson also had an outstanding warrant […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV

