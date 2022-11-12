ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

slubillikens.com

Missouri State Tops Billikens Tuesday Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Saint Louis forced 27 Missouri State turnovers, but the Lady Bears shot 47 percent from the field and outrebounded the Billikens by 26 in a 71-55 MSU win Tuesday night at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Mo. The Billikens fell to 1-3 on the season,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
slubillikens.com

MBB Preview: Memphis Comes to Town for Tuesday Night Clash

Game No. 3 Saint Louis (2-0) vs. Memphis (1-0) Date // Time Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 // 8 p.m. Location St. Louis, Mo. (Chaifetz Arena) Radio KMOX 1120 AM (Bob Ramsey, Earl Austin Jr.) TV CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Bob Wenzel) Live Stats StatBroadcast. Game Notes Saint Louis |...
MEMPHIS, MO
slubillikens.com

CHAMPIONS! Billikens Go Back-to-Back in the A-10

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis senior goalkeeper Carlos Tofern once again came up big in a penalty-kick shootout to help lift Saint Louis to a second consecutive Atlantic 10 Conference men's soccer title on Sunday afternoon. The Billikens advanced in PKs over Loyola Chicago after the game ended in a scoreless draw in regulation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

Four Billikens Score Double Digits in Loss at UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Northern Iowa used a 49-point second half to pull ahead of Saint Louis in an 84-64 victory for the Panthers Sunday afternoon at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Billikens moved to 1-2 on the season, while UNI went to 2-0. "When you're on...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
St. Louis American

Saying Good-Bye to a Legend

The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
101theeagle.com

20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri

Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
MISSOURI STATE
feastmagazine.com

Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktvo.com

93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge

A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct.  The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers […] The post St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

