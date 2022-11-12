ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

morganstatebears.com

Morgan State goes 4-4 at MEAC #1 in Millsboro, Delaware

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 13, 2022)--The Morgan State Lady Bears shook off a tough 0-4 on Saturday to run a perfect 4-0 record in Sunday's play at the MEAC #1 matches held at Millsboro Lanes in Millsboro, Delaware. They are currently tied with the third best record after the first weekend of conference play.
MILLSBORO, DE
morganstatebears.com

Henson Named MEAC Co-Player Of The Week

NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 15, 2022)—Morgan State senior guard Ja'Niah Henson was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Co-Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Henson shares the honor with Norfolk State senior forward Kierra Wheeler. North Carolina Central freshman guard Jerni Kiaku was named...
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Game 4: Akron

MSU Coaches: MSU -Kevin Broadus (43-41 (4th season) • Akron - John Groce - 94-60 (5th Season) Websites: www.MorganStateBears.com | www.vcuathletics.com. The Morgan State University men's basketball team will travel to take on the Akron Zips Tuesday night in Akron. The game will be available on ESPN Plus and broadcast live on WHLO 640 AM.
AKRON, OH
morganstatebears.com

Zips Hold Off Morgan In the End

The short story: Akron senior guard Enrique Freeman scored a team-high 17 points and Trendon Hankerson hit a pair of critical 3-pointers late as Akron held on late to defeatMorgan State Tuesday night at James A. Rhodes Arena. OPENING TIP. Freeman connected on 7-of-13 from the floor and grabbed a...
AKRON, OH
morganstatebears.com

Lady Bears Pull Away From Notre Dame Of Maryland, 90-55

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 14, 2022)—Morgan State freshman Jael Butler scored a game-high 20 points to lead four Lady Bear players in double figures scoring on Monday evening, as Morgan State defeated local foe, Notre Dame of Maryland, 90-55 in non-conference action at Hill Field House. Morgan State improved to...
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

VCU Pulls Away Late to Upend Morgan

Location: Richmond, Va. (Stuart C. Siegel Center) The short story: VCU senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. scored a game-high 15 points and converted several critical second-half baskets as VCU pulled away late from Morgan State Saturday night at the Siegel Center. OPENING TIP. Johns connected on 6-of-10 from the floor...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Morgan State University leaders and community look forward to additional student housing, new academic buildings, and more

Amid record enrollment this year, Morgan State University is working to expand its student housing, upgrade academic buildings, and collaborate with its neighbors to enhance the local community. Morgan State University President David K. Wilson said his institution is on the rise and it’s on the precipice of even more...
BALTIMORE, MD
coppin.edu

Coppin State University Announces $3.7 Million Federal Grant Award to Support Diverse Educators in Maryland

Coppin State University has received a $3.7 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will be used to support Coppin’s Pathways to Professions (P2P) initiative over the next five years. The P2P program aims to increase teacher diversity while also boosting student success in high-needs urban and rural schools across Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
BALTIMORE, MD
themsuspokesman.com

Mayor Scott speaks future plans for Baltimore after midterm elections

Maryland turned over into Democratic leadership Tuesday after newly elected governor, Wes Moore and lieutenant governor, Aruna Miller won by almost 61 percent. The election solidified Moore into history as the first Black governor for the state and third for the nation. In addition to the governor-elect’s historic win, Maryland also elected its first Black attorney general and first female comptroller.
BALTIMORE, MD
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimoremagazine.com

Thousands of Lumbee Indians migrated to Upper Fells Point after World War II. Decades later, members of the tribe are claiming their history.

Photo Above: East Baltimore Church of God, on E. Baltimore St., c. 1960s. Photography Courtesy of Rev. Robert E. Dodson Jr./Colorization by Katie Lively. “People were basically running here to get away from farming,” says Jeanette Walker Jones. The 80-year-old Lumbee tribe member is sitting on her porch, near her flower bed and three flags—American, Maryland, and Lumbee—which are softly waving in the afternoon breeze as she recalls her first impressions of Baltimore. “Any job was better than that. But I didn’t want to move to Baltimore. I was 15 in 1957 and didn’t have a choice. The first time I’d visited, I saw these tall buildings and people eating what I thought were ‘bugs,’ which is what crabs looked like to me. I came from a house with three rooms and no indoor plumbing. I begged my mother to leave me with my grandparents in North Carolina.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Freeze Warning issued for Baltimore area

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Baltimore area. The warning will be in effect for Baltimore County, Harford County, Baltimore City, and much of central Maryland from midnight through 9 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. Sub-freezing temperatures of around 28 to 32 degrees...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ & The Baltimore Banner host hundreds of City Springs students for premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of excited students from City Springs Elementary and Middle School went to the Senate Theatre on Sunday for a special premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The special field trip for 500 kids was made possible through a collaboration between WJZ and The Baltimore Banner. The event included the premiere, concessions and inspirational messages from WJZ staff, The Baltimore Banner, and members of the Baltimore Ravens.The premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an experience that teachers like Wyatt Oroke hope will be memorable and serve as an opportunity for conversations in the classrooms."Representation is great," Oroke said. "Seeing themselves as kings and queens and rulers and superheroes is amazing. Having access to those images is equally as important."Through community partnerships, the goal of the field trip was to support positive narratives and experiences for Baltimore's future generation."We believe that education is fundamental to strengthening, uniting and inspiring our communities," said Andre Jones, head of People Culture and Diversity at the Baltimore Banner.  
BALTIMORE, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
MARYLAND STATE

