Palmerton’s Cole Serfass recently announced that he will continue his academic and athletic careers at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, where he will play baseball. Last season, Serfass led the Bombers with a .300 batting average, 20 runs scored, 21 hits, and tied for the team lead with six doubles, while also adding eight stolen bases, second on the team. He finished with a .451 on base percentage, .385 slugging percentage and .837 on base plus slugging percentage as the Bombers reached the District 11 Class 3A final and also qualified for the Colonial League tournament. Joining Cole for the ceremony were, front row, mom Jenni Serfass and dad Mick Serfass. Back row, brother Cade Serfass, Palmerton principal Paula Husar, baseball coach Tyler Svetik and athletic director Kyle Porembo. PATRICK MATSINKO/TIMES NEWS.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO