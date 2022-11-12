Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Learn how to Buffer Impact of Childhood TraumaProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
esuwarriors.com
Breen’s Overtime Goal Sends No. 3 ESU Past No. 4 West Chester in PSAC Quarterfinals
EAST STROUDSBURG – Senior Olivia Breen's goal with 4:56 left in overtime completed the comeback for the third-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team as the Warriors took #4 West Chester, 2-1, in a PSAC Quarterfinals instant classic on Tuesday afternoon at Whitenight Field. Graduate student Morgan Mesenbrink tied...
esuwarriors.com
Preview: ESU Field Hockey vs. West Chester
EAST STROUDSBURG – After finishing the regular season 15-2 overall and 7-2 in the conference, the second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team is set to host #4 West Chester in the PSAC Quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon. Game time against the Golden Rams is set for 2:00 p.m. at Whitenight Field.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
Times News
Palmerton’s Serfass to play baseball at Mansfield
Palmerton’s Cole Serfass recently announced that he will continue his academic and athletic careers at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, where he will play baseball. Last season, Serfass led the Bombers with a .300 batting average, 20 runs scored, 21 hits, and tied for the team lead with six doubles, while also adding eight stolen bases, second on the team. He finished with a .451 on base percentage, .385 slugging percentage and .837 on base plus slugging percentage as the Bombers reached the District 11 Class 3A final and also qualified for the Colonial League tournament. Joining Cole for the ceremony were, front row, mom Jenni Serfass and dad Mick Serfass. Back row, brother Cade Serfass, Palmerton principal Paula Husar, baseball coach Tyler Svetik and athletic director Kyle Porembo. PATRICK MATSINKO/TIMES NEWS.
esuwarriors.com
Kotula Selected to D2CCA Atlantic Region First Team
EAST STROUDSBURG – The postseason accolades continue to come in for East Stroudsburg University women's soccer midfielder Rebeca Kotula, as she was named to the Division II Commissioner's Conference Association (D2CCA) First Team, the organization announced on Tuesday morning. Kotula paced the Warrior offense with nine goals and five...
therecord-online.com
LHU: Three Champions Power Wrestling to Strong Showing at Journeymen Classic
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team dominated the field at Sunday’s Journeymen Collegiate Classic at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa. Out of six Bald Eagle wrestlers, three secured individual championships and three more finished as runners-up. For head coach Scott Moore and The Haven, it caps three straight days of competition after the Bald Eagles faced off against No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 NC State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
esuwarriors.com
Weise Knocks Down Eight Three Pointers in Warriors’ Win Over Shaw
MILLERSVILLE – Graduate student Ryan Weise tied the single-game record for three-pointers made with eight to propel the East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team past Shaw, 64-51, on Sunday afternoon at Pucillo Gymnasium to wrap up the CIAA/PSAC Challenge at Pucillo Gymnasium. With the victory, the Warriors begin the...
wkok.com
Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
Scranton Tomorrow wants your used coffee pods
SCRANTON, Pa. — Coffee pods have become a convenient way for many of us to start our day with a cup of joe or as a pick-me-up in the afternoon, but what do you do with it once you use it?. "Most people think that even if they put...
Car hits two homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Two homes were damaged when a car went out of control in Scranton overnight. It happened around midnight on the 300 block of Maple Street. A car ran off the road, hitting the porch of one home and the side of another. A parked vehicle was also damaged.
Officers smell smoke inside home in Lackawanna County
ARCHBALD, Pa. — Firefighters were called to a home in Lackawanna County after officers smelled smoke. Archbald Police were at the condemned home on Salem Road in Archbald around 4:15 p.m. The house was condemned and didn't have working heat, but the family was still inside using space heaters.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
Lane restriction set for I-81 in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 this week in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, due to concrete deck patching work, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 northbound from Exit 191B (the North Scranton Expressway) to Exit 194 (Clarks […]
Boil advisory in Wyoming County
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A boil advisory is in effect for part of Wyoming County. Aqua Pennsylvania has issued a boil water advisory for its customers in the Factoryville water system. According to the company, chlorine disinfection dropped below the state-required minimum level. The disinfection system issue has been resolved,...
police1.com
Photos: Semi crashes into, crushes back half of Pa. troopers’ cruiser
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Photos shared by a Pennsylvania fire department show the mangled remains of two state troopers’ police cruiser, which was almost completely crushed when a semi hit the officers’ vehicle as they were on scene of a different crash. According to Your Erie News,...
Times News
Caboose being moved to Lehighton
A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
Police raid home in Lackawanna County
SIMPSON, Pa. — Police raided a home in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officers, along with the county's SWAT team and Scranton Bomb Squad, swarmed the home along Shannon Street in Simpson around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. The chief says drugs and explosives were being sold at the home. Three...
Two Scranton hospitals merge, what that means for patients
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a change to the hospital care landscape in Northeastern Pennsylvania as two prominent hospitals merged, effective Sunday, November 13. Two hospitals just a few blocks apart have served the greater Scranton community for more than two centuries combined. During that time, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital […]
Repairs underway on Scranton water main break
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are working on a 6-inch water main break in Scranton. A police officer spotted the water coming up from the pavement around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning and called it in. Around 30 customers are affected by the break along the 900 block of Monroe Avenue...
Comments / 0