esuwarriors.com

Preview: ESU Field Hockey vs. West Chester

EAST STROUDSBURG – After finishing the regular season 15-2 overall and 7-2 in the conference, the second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team is set to host #4 West Chester in the PSAC Quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon. Game time against the Golden Rams is set for 2:00 p.m. at Whitenight Field.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Times News

Palmerton’s Serfass to play baseball at Mansfield

Palmerton’s Cole Serfass recently announced that he will continue his academic and athletic careers at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, where he will play baseball. Last season, Serfass led the Bombers with a .300 batting average, 20 runs scored, 21 hits, and tied for the team lead with six doubles, while also adding eight stolen bases, second on the team. He finished with a .451 on base percentage, .385 slugging percentage and .837 on base plus slugging percentage as the Bombers reached the District 11 Class 3A final and also qualified for the Colonial League tournament. Joining Cole for the ceremony were, front row, mom Jenni Serfass and dad Mick Serfass. Back row, brother Cade Serfass, Palmerton principal Paula Husar, baseball coach Tyler Svetik and athletic director Kyle Porembo. PATRICK MATSINKO/TIMES NEWS.
PALMERTON, PA
esuwarriors.com

Kotula Selected to D2CCA Atlantic Region First Team

EAST STROUDSBURG – The postseason accolades continue to come in for East Stroudsburg University women's soccer midfielder Rebeca Kotula, as she was named to the Division II Commissioner's Conference Association (D2CCA) First Team, the organization announced on Tuesday morning. Kotula paced the Warrior offense with nine goals and five...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

LHU: Three Champions Power Wrestling to Strong Showing at Journeymen Classic

BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team dominated the field at Sunday’s Journeymen Collegiate Classic at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa. Out of six Bald Eagle wrestlers, three secured individual championships and three more finished as runners-up. For head coach Scott Moore and The Haven, it caps three straight days of competition after the Bald Eagles faced off against No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 NC State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
BETHLEHEM, PA
esuwarriors.com

Weise Knocks Down Eight Three Pointers in Warriors’ Win Over Shaw

MILLERSVILLE – Graduate student Ryan Weise tied the single-game record for three-pointers made with eight to propel the East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team past Shaw, 64-51, on Sunday afternoon at Pucillo Gymnasium to wrap up the CIAA/PSAC Challenge at Pucillo Gymnasium. With the victory, the Warriors begin the...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County

DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car hits two homes in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two homes were damaged when a car went out of control in Scranton overnight. It happened around midnight on the 300 block of Maple Street. A car ran off the road, hitting the porch of one home and the side of another. A parked vehicle was also damaged.
SCRANTON, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction set for I-81 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 this week in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, due to concrete deck patching work, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 northbound from Exit 191B (the North Scranton Expressway) to Exit 194 (Clarks […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Boil advisory in Wyoming County

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A boil advisory is in effect for part of Wyoming County. Aqua Pennsylvania has issued a boil water advisory for its customers in the Factoryville water system. According to the company, chlorine disinfection dropped below the state-required minimum level. The disinfection system issue has been resolved,...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Times News

Caboose being moved to Lehighton

A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Police raid home in Lackawanna County

SIMPSON, Pa. — Police raided a home in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officers, along with the county's SWAT team and Scranton Bomb Squad, swarmed the home along Shannon Street in Simpson around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. The chief says drugs and explosives were being sold at the home. Three...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two Scranton hospitals merge, what that means for patients

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a change to the hospital care landscape in Northeastern Pennsylvania as two prominent hospitals merged, effective Sunday, November 13. Two hospitals just a few blocks apart have served the greater Scranton community for more than two centuries combined. During that time, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Repairs underway on Scranton water main break

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are working on a 6-inch water main break in Scranton. A police officer spotted the water coming up from the pavement around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning and called it in. Around 30 customers are affected by the break along the 900 block of Monroe Avenue...
SCRANTON, PA

