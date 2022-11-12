ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Miller Wins 700 Tournament At 3Ts

16 local bowlers competed last Friday in the annual 700 Manitowoc County Bowling Association Tournament at 3T’s in Manitowoc. According to Kaitlyn Lewis, President of the MCBA, each bowler rolled 4 games and the top-4 finishers were Ryan Miller with an 846, Brian Hutchinson who turned in an 801, Shawn Loeh with a 790, and Jason Heinzen who posted a 784.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Two area schools are tops in the state

MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
OSHKOSH, WI
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay

A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
‘We Believe in America’ set in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will continue its season of “We Believe in…” theme concerts at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 3rd St., at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets and avbcommunityband.org. Admission is free, with donations welcome.
DE PERE, WI
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Ready or not, here comes snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Relatives find body in Appleton home

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
APPLETON, WI
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store

Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Former Oshkosh Superintendent fired from job in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla–Former Oshkosh School Superintendent Vickie Cartwright is looking for a job again. Cartwright has been fired as Superintendent of the Broward County Florida School District. Cartwright was hired by the sixth-largest district in the country shortly after her resignation under fire in Oshkosh in 2021. The five-four...
OSHKOSH, WI
Mustang on the loose in Door County

"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
NWS: Two inches of snow possible by Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Green Bay is predicting a good chance of up to two inches of snow accumulation by Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall is expected in some areas beginning late Monday afternoon, with the greatest snowfall expected Tuesday. The snow will cause roads to become snow-covered and slippery at times.
GREEN BAY, WI

