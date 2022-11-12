Read full article on original website
Gameday Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. UW-Green Bay preview
Here is your one-stop spot for all the updates and preview information surrounding Tuesday's game at the Kohl Center, including how to watch Wisconsin versus UW-Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Miller Wins 700 Tournament At 3Ts
16 local bowlers competed last Friday in the annual 700 Manitowoc County Bowling Association Tournament at 3T’s in Manitowoc. According to Kaitlyn Lewis, President of the MCBA, each bowler rolled 4 games and the top-4 finishers were Ryan Miller with an 846, Brian Hutchinson who turned in an 801, Shawn Loeh with a 790, and Jason Heinzen who posted a 784.
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We Believe in America’ set in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will continue its season of “We Believe in…” theme concerts at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 3rd St., at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets and avbcommunityband.org. Admission is free, with donations welcome.
wearegreenbay.com
WBAY Green Bay
Ready or not, here comes snow
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
Get to know Mac, our newest NBC 26 Today anchor
Get to know MacLeod Hageman. Nina Sparano takes Mac out to lunch in downtown Green Bay for a little Q&A, and Mac's most embarrassing TV moment.
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
whbl.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
wapl.com
Former Oshkosh Superintendent fired from job in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla–Former Oshkosh School Superintendent Vickie Cartwright is looking for a job again. Cartwright has been fired as Superintendent of the Broward County Florida School District. Cartwright was hired by the sixth-largest district in the country shortly after her resignation under fire in Oshkosh in 2021. The five-four...
doorcountydailynews.com
Mustang on the loose in Door County
"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Two inches of snow possible by Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is predicting a good chance of up to two inches of snow accumulation by Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall is expected in some areas beginning late Monday afternoon, with the greatest snowfall expected Tuesday. The snow will cause roads to become snow-covered and slippery at times.
15-year-old girl shot after fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River
A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot after a fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River on Monday.
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
New bourbon boutique opens in Downtown Neenah
Grainworks Old and New, a new business in downtown Neenah, opened this past weekend specializing in bourbon barrel decor.
