Runners channeling inner Rocky at 2022 Rocky Run

By Brandon Goldner
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

Thousands participate in Rocky Run in Philadelphia 01:52

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The skies have cleared for runners taking part in the annual Rocky Run. Thousands of runners will channel their inner Rocky Balboa by going up the iconic Art Museum steps.

The stairs aren't technically part of the race, but it's each runner's choice

Streets are already closed off so if you're driving Saturday morning, it's probably best to avoid the Parkway.

The race will consist of a 5K, a 10-miler and a half marathon.

The course runs through the Parkway and along the Schuylkill river.

Some runners came all the way from Tupelo, Mississippi. They say they are excited to channel their inner Rocky.

"I get out and do it," Jessi McCully said. "I turned 41 this year, so why not do it?"

This year's Rocky Race benefits the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

