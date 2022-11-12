Read full article on original website
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Woman crashes car into roof of Louisiana home
In a scene that made neighbors’ jaws drop and left many – including first responders – puzzled, a car slammed into the roof of a home in Louisiana.
14-Year-Old Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Lake Charles (Lake Charles, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lake Charles. Officials confirmed that a 14-year-old was seriously injured due to the pedestrian accident.
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?
The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.
Bear Enters Tenn. Cabin, Attacks and Seriously Injures Man Who Hid in Bedroom and Called 911
A 209-lb. black bear was euthanized earlier this week after it injured a man inside his Gatlinburg, Tenn., cabin near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tell PEOPLE that the 2 to 3-year-old female bear attacked the man Saturday night after he found it in his downtown rental cabin's kitchen.
Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop
Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video
A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
Civil War-Era Relics Found in Drought-Hit Mississippi River: 'Almost Gave Me a Heart Attack,' Collector Says
The Mississippi River continues to unveil more relics from the past. Following last week's discovery of human remains and a ferry from the late 1800s to early 1900s, a new treasure has been uncovered as waters levels remain low amid drought conditions. While walking along the shoreline of the river...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
Newell calls out NOPD Chief on Cantrell’s cozy yet laxed security detail
On the heels of an investigation that revealed New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a member of her security team have spent hours together during the work week, Newell Normand sees glaring failures by the New Orleans Police Department.
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?
Mary Lunsford spoke to her daughter 29-year-old daughter Tabitha Queen on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. Mary lives in San Antonio, Texas, and Tabitha lived in Bastrop, Louisiana with her three children. Tabitha called her mother to wish her a Happy Mother's Day, reports KNOE.
Mississippi River low water levels reveal sunken casino riverboat
Record-breaking low water levels on the Mississippi River due to a nationwide drought revealed a sunken casino riverboat in Memphis, Tenn. What was once known as the Diamond Lady sat empty and unused for years before storms in 2021 sank her. WMC’s Walter Murphy reports.Nov. 2, 2022.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead, Quavo to Blame? Video Shows Heated Altercation Before Shooting
The world of hip-hop is devastated after Takeoff was shot dead in the early morning of November 1 in Houston, Texas. Recently a video emerged where he can be seen having an argument with another group; could he be the reason for his passing?. According to TMZ, Quavo was arguing...
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning
Lakisha Shantella Taylor, nicknamed Kisha, is the mother of three children. She separated from her husband and shared a home with her cousin, Sandy Stevenson, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On the morning of June 13, 2008, Sandy left the house to run an errand. When she returned, Lakisha was nowhere in the house.
Driver who killed family of six and friend in McHenry County crash was drunk
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- The driver who is struck a vehicle and killed a family in McHenry County this past summer was drunk at the time, officials said Monday.The McHenry County Coroner's office confirmed a blood alcohol level of .164 was found in the system of 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez – who was herself killed in the crash.The crash happened July 31 when the wrong-way driver crashed into the Dobosz family's car on Interstate 90. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, near milepost 33.5 and the rural unincorporated community of Riley between Hampshire and Marengo. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children – 13-year-old Emma, 8-year-old Lucas, 7-year-old Nicky, and 5-year-old Ella – also all died as a result of the crash. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.All of the Dobosz kids participated in either Falcon Football or cheerleading at Oriole Park on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lauren was a cheerleading coach and Tom helped out with the football team.Their funeral was held in August.
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
Moose Clash In Man's Driveway, Jump Into Bed Of Truck: Video
"Next GMC commercial? 'Built moose tough,'" an Instagram user wrote.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Scott man found dead at base of hunting stand at Kisatchie National Forest
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his hunting stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
