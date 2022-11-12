WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- The driver who is struck a vehicle and killed a family in McHenry County this past summer was drunk at the time, officials said Monday.The McHenry County Coroner's office confirmed a blood alcohol level of .164 was found in the system of 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez – who was herself killed in the crash.The crash happened July 31 when the wrong-way driver crashed into the Dobosz family's car on Interstate 90. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, near milepost 33.5 and the rural unincorporated community of Riley between Hampshire and Marengo. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children – 13-year-old Emma, 8-year-old Lucas, 7-year-old Nicky, and 5-year-old Ella – also all died as a result of the crash. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.All of the Dobosz kids participated in either Falcon Football or cheerleading at Oriole Park on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lauren was a cheerleading coach and Tom helped out with the football team.Their funeral was held in August.

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO