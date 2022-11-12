ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.
Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop

Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video

A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Driver who killed family of six and friend in McHenry County crash was drunk

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- The driver who is struck a vehicle and killed a family in McHenry County this past summer was drunk at the time, officials said Monday.The McHenry County Coroner's office confirmed a blood alcohol level of .164 was found in the system of 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez – who was herself killed in the crash.The crash happened July 31 when the wrong-way driver crashed into the Dobosz family's car on Interstate 90.  The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, near milepost 33.5 and the rural unincorporated community of Riley between Hampshire and Marengo. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children – 13-year-old Emma, 8-year-old Lucas, 7-year-old Nicky, and 5-year-old Ella – also all died as a result of the crash. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.All of the Dobosz kids participated in either Falcon Football or cheerleading at Oriole Park on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lauren was a cheerleading coach and Tom helped out with the football team.Their funeral was held in August.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
