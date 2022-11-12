ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU starts Purple-Gold World Series this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
No. 23 SLU heads to Nicholls in search of Southland title, River Bell

No. 23 Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) at Nicholls (3-7, 3-2 SLC) Nov. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | John L. Guidry Stadium | Thibodaux, La. Series History: Series tied 16-16 Last Meeting: Nicholls 45, Southeastern 42 (Nov. 18, 2021 | Hammond, La.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, Wayde Keiser) Radio:...
THIBODAUX, LA
Southeastern suffers first loss at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team dropped a 99-62 decision to Utah Sunday night at Jon M. Hunstman Arena. The loss was the first of the 2022-23 season for Southeastern (2-1). The Pac 12 Conference member Utes (3-0) remain unbeaten on the young season, thanks in large part to 17 three-point field goals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Complete effort leads to Southeastern Louisiana stunner of Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
HAMMOND, LA
Southeastern ranked 23rd heading into Thursday’s River Bell Classic

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released Monday. Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) extended its winning streak to four games with a 23-7 win over then-Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday in Hammond. The Lions outgained the Demons, 499-209, in the victory – SLU’s 12th straight over its in-state conference rivals.
HAMMOND, LA

