Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
3 Bears most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears appear to have finally figured out their offense over the past few weeks. They have let Justin Fields loose under center, and the results have been wildly encouraging. That hasn’t kept the Bears out of the loss column, though, as they came up short in another hard fought contest in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.
Detroit News
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up
Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
Bears' Matt Eberflus: Jack Sanborn Interception ‘Game Changer' for Growth
How one play was 'game changer' for Sanborn's growth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn impressed his coaches and teammates with a solid performance in his first NFL start against the Dolphins last week. Start No. 2 was even better. Sanborn continued to show that he knows what...
Ask Ellis: Is it wrong that I like when the Bears lose?
In this edition of 670’s advice column, Cam Ellis dives into whether it’s OK for Bears fans to enjoy when the team suffers a heartbreaking loss amid a rebuilding season.
Inside the locker room: Bears’ Justin Fields laments key mistake in loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields put the Chicago Bears on his back for the second straight week. But despite another massive day on the ground for the quarterback, the Detroit Lions were able to crawl out of a 14-point fourth-quarter hole to win 31-30 at Soldier Field in Week 10. Fields...
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse
The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
Detroit Lions have the same record as the Los Angeles Rams.
5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 126-103 blowout loss that dropped them to 6-8, including a mismatch behind the arc
The Chicago Bulls dropped a second straight game Sunday night with a 126-103 blowout at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. They are now 6-8 on the season and fell to 11th in the Eastern Conference. Here are five takeaways from the loss. 1. The Bulls were rusty after three days off. After four back-to-backs in the opening three weeks, the Bulls were grateful to catch their breath with a three-day ...
Comments / 0