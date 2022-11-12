ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties

Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis' museum district. Could ‘going solar’ work for your home and budget?
Advocates call for Indiana’s ‘lifeline law’ to be expanded

INDIANAPOLIS – This year marks a decade since Indiana passed its ‘lifeline law,’ and some advocates are calling for the law to be expanded.  The law, which was passed in 2012, provides legal immunity to underage Hoosiers from alcohol-related offenses if they are reporting a medical emergency or crime. Dawn Finbloom has worked to make […]
New Indiana program works to improve mental health for farmers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mental health initiative is geared toward Hoosier farmers and those in the agricultural community. State-wide groups are hosting "Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives" mental health workshops. They involve regional community workshops and virtual suicide prevention training. Businesses and organizations can also host sessions. The...
Pack the Pantries returns Thursday to feed Hoosiers in need

FOX59 has once again teamed up with Gleaners and Midwest food banks to Pack the Pantries. Join us all day this Thursday, Nov. 17 to learn more about the need in Central Indiana and how to help. If you're able, make a donation that day by text or visiting fox59.com/packthepantries.
Man sentenced to lifetime hunting ban, a first for Indiana

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear

Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Indiana State Police to hold trooper hiring seminar

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police is set to host a trooper hiring seminar on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Indiana State Police Lowell Post, which is located at 1550 East 181st Avenue. Participants are encouraged to come with questions as...
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
Study: Indiana ranks 2nd in worst potholes in US list

(WANE) — Although potholes are an inevitable part of driving, some states have to deal with it more than others, and a recent study showed Indiana ranks near the top when it comes to having the worst pothole problems. A study from QuoteWizard revealed that Indiana has the second...
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass

A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
DNR offers free admission to Indiana’s state parks on Black Friday

This year, get outside and enjoy Indiana’s natural spaces on Friday, Nov. 25. Admission is free at all Indiana DNR properties, and you can earn the chance to win nearly everything you need for a great picnic from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF). The prize package is valued...
