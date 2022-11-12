Read full article on original website
WTHI
Organization receives grant money that will help prison inmates once released
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new grant will help prisoners prepare for life after incarceration in Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation gave the HIRE program $250,000. HIRE stands for Hoosier Initiative for Re-Entry program. The goal is to train prisoners who are being released and connect them with jobs....
cbs4indy.com
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis' museum district. Could ‘going solar’ work for your home and budget?
Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York
VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
Advocates call for Indiana’s ‘lifeline law’ to be expanded
INDIANAPOLIS – This year marks a decade since Indiana passed its ‘lifeline law,’ and some advocates are calling for the law to be expanded. The law, which was passed in 2012, provides legal immunity to underage Hoosiers from alcohol-related offenses if they are reporting a medical emergency or crime. Dawn Finbloom has worked to make […]
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man pleads guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Plainfield lake
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An Indiana man pled guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Illinois without a permit. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea last month to one count of importing live fish without a permit. According to investigators, Sullivan imported the fish into...
WTHI
New Indiana program works to improve mental health for farmers
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mental health initiative is geared toward Hoosier farmers and those in the agricultural community. State-wide groups are hosting "Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives" mental health workshops. They involve regional community workshops and virtual suicide prevention training. Businesses and organizations can also host sessions. The...
Fox 59
Pack the Pantries returns Thursday to feed Hoosiers in need
FOX59 has once again teamed up with Gleaners and Midwest food banks to Pack the Pantries. Join us all day this Thursday, Nov. 17 to learn more about the need in Central Indiana and how to help. If you're able, make a donation that day by text or visiting fox59.com/packthepantries.
Wave 3
Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has received multiple charges in addition to a lifetime hunting ban following an Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigation. Hanson Pusey, 25, from West Lafayette was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension in Warren County Court, in addition to home detention, probation and...
WANE-TV
Man sentenced to lifetime hunting ban, a first for Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.
abc57.com
Indiana State Police to hold trooper hiring seminar
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police is set to host a trooper hiring seminar on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Indiana State Police Lowell Post, which is located at 1550 East 181st Avenue. Participants are encouraged to come with questions as...
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
WANE-TV
Study: Indiana ranks 2nd in worst potholes in US list
(WANE) — Although potholes are an inevitable part of driving, some states have to deal with it more than others, and a recent study showed Indiana ranks near the top when it comes to having the worst pothole problems. A study from QuoteWizard revealed that Indiana has the second...
cbs4indy.com
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release...
WTHR
LIST: Winter events, holiday activities in central Indiana that you don't want to miss
Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer. If you needed a sign — or maybe a gentle nudge — to season the day this winter, this is it. The holiday season has finally arrived!...
indianapublicradio.org
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass
A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
readthereporter.com
DNR offers free admission to Indiana’s state parks on Black Friday
This year, get outside and enjoy Indiana’s natural spaces on Friday, Nov. 25. Admission is free at all Indiana DNR properties, and you can earn the chance to win nearly everything you need for a great picnic from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF). The prize package is valued...
WTHI
Looking for assistance with winter electric bills? Watch out for these scams
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cold weather means higher energy bills, and some families will be searching for help with the cost. Scammers may be looking for ways to exploit the challenges of winter. So, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of utility scams. Watch out for...
WTHI
"This amendment affects everyone that kisses a loved one goodbye" Illinois unions expecting collective bargaining amendment to pass
ILLINOIS (WTHI) - An amendment to the Illinois state constitution could bring changes to the state's labor union laws. Illinois unions are declaring victory after the majority of people voted for the state to have collective bargaining rights. If the vote holds, the right for workers to unionize in Illinois...
