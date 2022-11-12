Read full article on original website
Related
Zack Ward Reveals Why ‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Took 30 Years
Zack Ward, who played Scut Farkus in 1983 A Christmas Story, talks about why the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming out three decades after the original film. The reason he gave was that everyone wanted the movie to be perfect and different from the original. The cast didn’t want to ruin the legacy the movie has built over the years.
If You're A Fan Of "Gilmore Girls," Read These 19 Books
♫ Where you lead, [these books] will follow. ♫
It’s here! How to watch the sequel to ‘A Christmas Story’
It may be as exciting as Christmas Day - or the arrival of a "major award!"
K-Pop Fans Share What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
Comments / 0