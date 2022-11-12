ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Zack Ward Reveals Why ‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Took 30 Years

Zack Ward, who played Scut Farkus in 1983 A Christmas Story, talks about why the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming out three decades after the original film. The reason he gave was that everyone wanted the movie to be perfect and different from the original. The cast didn’t want to ruin the legacy the movie has built over the years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy