ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Creek, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mltnews.com

Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam

Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions

South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace HS hosting food drive to benefit Concern for Neighbors food bank

Mountlake Terrace High School is collecting food and cash donations through the first week of December for the MLT Food Bank – Concern for Neighbors program. In 2021, the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank served 178 new families. In addition, the food bank provided 643 bags of groceries to seniors through partnerships with the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center and Mountlake Terrace Senior Housing. The school is hoping to meet or beat its 2021-22 contribution, when it raised $5,603.12 and collected 4,580 pounds of non-perishable food items.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 4-11, 2022

4000 block 228th Place Southwest: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen overnight. 4200 block 214th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and his adult son regarding the son’s drinking and lack of employment. The parties agreed to separate and both received domestic violence pamphlets.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy