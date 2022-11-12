Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace HS hosting food drive to benefit Concern for Neighbors food bank
Mountlake Terrace High School is collecting food and cash donations through the first week of December for the MLT Food Bank – Concern for Neighbors program. In 2021, the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank served 178 new families. In addition, the food bank provided 643 bags of groceries to seniors through partnerships with the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center and Mountlake Terrace Senior Housing. The school is hoping to meet or beat its 2021-22 contribution, when it raised $5,603.12 and collected 4,580 pounds of non-perishable food items.
downtownbellevue.com
Celebrate the Holidays at The Collection with Tree Lighting, Live Music, and Snowflake Lane
The holiday season is officially upon us. Every year, The Bellevue Collection transforms into a festive destination for shopping, dining, and making memories at special events. Spread the holiday cheer and read below to learn about some of the most anticipated yearly activities like Snowflake Lane, tree lighting, and live music at the Wintergarden.
cougarchronicle.org
Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns
The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
mltnews.com
‘We’re here to help’: Support 7 director showcases work to support victims, survivors
Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions took a break from council responsibilities and spoke during all three Sunday morning services at Alderwood Community Church Nov. 12 about the work of another entity she is involved with, Support 7. Sessions, the executive director of Support 7 since the spring of 2019, described...
KING-5
Kitsap Humane Society has been helping people and pets since 1908 - 2022's Best
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Kitsap Humane Society is the winner of Best Place to Adopt a Furry Friend in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. It may be November at the Kitsap Humane Society, but the shelter is overflowing with kittens. "Kitten season, which usually runs from May to...
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
425magazine.com
A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home
Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
thurstontalk.com
What To Do with Feral Cats: Joint Animal Services Launches Community Cat Program in Thurston County
Not sure what to do with feral cats in your neighborhood? Maybe you’ve been feeding them but are just tapped out. Maybe it started with one, but now there are six and that’s just too much. Joint Animal Services has adopted a Community Cat Program throughout Thurston County that answers all your needs and saves feral cats’ lives.
The Suburban Times
Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930s
Tacoma Historical Society announcement. In honor of Transgender Awareness Week, please join us at the THS Museum, 406 Tacoma Avenue South, for a talk by THS Curator Elizabeth Korsmo, “Dr. Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930’s.”. Learn about the life and works of Dr. Hart, transgender...
multicare.org
Mom of three praises care at Auburn birth center, NICU
Amanda England has a big smile on her face as she’s buzzed into MultiCare Auburn Medical Center’s family birth center and makes her way to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where the tiniest patients receive care. This day was the last time she’d make the trek to...
KUOW
In Burien, an unusual affordable housing experiment gains steam
Buying a home is out of reach for most low-income families in the ultra-expensive greater Seattle metro area. The city of Burien is trying to change that. It's experimenting with tiny cottages, with up to two bedrooms, that families earning less than $50,000 per year can buy. Denise Henrikson stands...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County goes to war with Christmas, Hanukkah decorations
You can celebrate LGBT Pride and wear a Black Lives Matter button throughout your day as a King County employee. But you better not show a nativity set or menorah on your digital workspace or your home office. King County Human Resources warned employees not to decorate their workspaces with...
mltnews.com
US Postal Service taking comments regarding Mountlake Terrace Post Office relocation
While the United States Postal Service has opened a public comment period for relocating the Mountlake Terrace Post Office, currently in the city’s Town Center, a new location has not yet been identified, a USPS spokesperson said Tuesday. Mountlake Terrace residents reported receiving a post card in the mail...
mltnews.com
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions
South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
mltnews.com
MTHS Theatre Department presents ‘The One Act Play That Goes Wrong’ Nov. 17-19
The Mountlake Terrace High School Theatre Department is presenting The One Act Play That Goes Wrong, a hilarious comedy that is non-stop mishaps and laughs, Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m. in the school theater. The plot: As the drama department performs its production of The Murder at...
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Tacoma?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Tacoma?
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
Changes coming to Seattle Public Schools after shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — Student safety is an important issue for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), especially after last week's shooting at Ingraham High School. KING 5 asked what the district is doing now to keep its students safe in the classroom. Hundreds of students from several SPS high schools held a...
'It really saved my life': Program finds housing for thousands in Seattle experiencing homelessness
SEATTLE — A partnership that combines Zillow-powered technology and the work of Housing Connector, a non-profit organization, has helped find homes for more than 3,700 people experiencing homelessness, according to Zillow. The program that launched in Seattle in 2019 continues to expand. Charlie Spencer of Redmond is one of...
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
