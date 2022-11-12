ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mike Florio suggests Eagles got makeup call after non-facemask vs. Commanders

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has suggested officials gave the Philadelphia Eagles a makeup call versus the Washington Commanders on Monday night. As described by Jeremy Layton of the New York Post, the play in question occurred in the fourth quarter of Monday's game when Washington held a 23-21 lead. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert lost control of the football as his facemask was clearly grabbed by Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts moved by Jason Kelce's gesture

Jalen Hurts is enjoying a breakout season for the Philadelphia Eagles and has established himself as an MVP candidate. The support he’s had from his teammates has played a big role in his success. During the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Week 10 between the Eagles and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy