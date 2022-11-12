Read full article on original website
Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of State Route 410, passed away on Tuesday morning at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lynn; three children and their spouses, Stephanie and Jordan Jantzi of Lowville; Stacie and Caleb Roes of Lowville; Shane and Katherine Widrick of Castorland; seven grandchildren, Caiden, Jaxon, Zoey and Harper Jantzi; Nova, Tauren and Eliza Roes; her parents, John and Judy Roes of Lowville; her siblings and their spouses, Tammy and Kyle Widrick of Adams; Dennis and Kelly Roes of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Brendan Zehr; and by her grandparents, Mary and Elias Zehr, and Samuel and Lena Roes.
Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, died on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. Jerry had been battling with lung cancer. Jerry was born on September 18, 1965 in Queens the son of the late Gerald R. and Andrea (Bell)...
Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1963, in Carthage to the late Keith & Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton. Deborah was an only child, she graduated from Carthage High School in 1981.
William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul. William attended school in Carthage, NY. In September of...
Joyce. V Taylor, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On the morning of November 11, Joyce. V Taylor, 90, of Watertown, NY left us to join her mother and father, brother, and love of her life Jim. Joyce was born in Watertown on May 17, 1932, daughter of Donald and Florence VanAlstyne. She graduated from Watertown High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Education from Genesee State College.
Mary Jane Cobb, 74, of Sandy Creek
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Cobb, 74, Sandy Creek, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 15th. Arrangements are incomplete with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
James Ahlstrom, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Ahlstrom, 90, of East Main Street, Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the home of his daughter on Jericho Road in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 31, 1931 in Glen Cove Long Island, NY to Gilbert and Helen (Mills) Ahlstrom.
Joseph S. Rudd, 41, of Lacona
LACONA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph S. Rudd, 41, Lacona, passed away on Monday, November 14th at his home with his family by his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Among his survivors is his wife Christina. A complete obituary with the service date and times...
Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd. Nick was born on February 6, 1971, in Rochester, NY, the son of Robert and...
Margaret F. Bertram, 91, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Bertram, 91, of Co. Rt. 87, Mannsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 12, 2022, under the gracious care of Hospice Residence of Jefferson County. She was born November 23, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Hildred (Mills) Fleming. Margaret married Merrill E. Bertram...
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care. Dennis was born on December 1, 1950, in Carthage, New York to the late Richard William Jr....
Aja Rae Williams, 40, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Aja Rae Williams will be 2:00pm – 5:00pm Friday, November 18th at the Black River American Legion. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to her family. Aja passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday, November...
Adeline C. Cousins, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adeline C. Cousins, 88, Watertown, formerly of Cortland and Syracuse, died November 12, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Adeline was born in Syracuse October 22, 1934. Her husband, Edgar D. Cousins, died April 12, 2002. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Her nine siblings died before her.
Ricky Lin Meilleur, 68, of Russell
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Ricky Lin Meilleur, 68, of Russell, New York, passed away unexpectedly on November 11th, 2022. Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Born on January 22nd, 1954 in Gouverneur to Eleanor Morrissey Meilleur and Lemond L. Meilleur. Rick had one sibling, a...
Author emphasizes benefits of childhood reading
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A north country author is stressing the importance of reading during childhood. Rebecca Donnelly, who’s based in Potsdam, has written more than 20 books for kids ages 4 through 12. She spoke Tuesday to students in Jefferson Community College’s early childhood literature class.
Lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of the north country can expect lake effect snow toward the end of the week. There’s a lake effect snow warning from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Sunday. That’s two-and-a-half days of heavy lake effect snow, most of which is expected to fall in a band from Watertown and Fort Drum to Philadelphia.
Sign up now for Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 8th Annual Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot is coming up on Thanksgiving. Kristie Stumpf Rork appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. A 1K family fun walk/run as well as a 5K race will start at 9:30...
Sunday Sports: General Brown clinches Class C title, Indian River falls to Homer
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Two area teams were in search of Section 3 Football titles Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome, as General Brown met Holland Patent for the Class C title and Indian River met Homer for the Class B title. We begin with General Brown, looking to...
Lewis County Historical Society hosts Home for the Holidays Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Historical Society is hosting a Home for the Holidays Festival. The Historical Society’s Carmen Sweet told us about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch his interview in the video above. The festival will be on Fridays and Saturdays for three weeks:...
Who will fill Assemblyman-elect’s county legislature seat?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Scott Gray headed to Albany in January, Jefferson County will be looking to fill a legislature seat. Gray, who won the election for the 116th Assembly District, currently serves as legislator of District 13, which covers the southeast portion of the city of Watertown.
