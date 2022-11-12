CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - John (Jack) C. Webert, 84, a resident of Calcium, New York, passed away Saturday November 12, 2022 in the ER at Samaritan Medical Center. Born in LaFargeville, NY on November 16, 1937 to the late Alfred (Dutch) and Zilpha (Zip) Comstock Webert, Jack graduated from LaFargeville High School, in 1955. Upon graduating high school, Jack joined the US Navy where he served from 1955-1957. After being honorably discharged from the US Navy, Jack was a brick layer for Dunaway and Morgan before joining the US Postal Service where he worked and retired after 34 years of service. In retirement, he was the caretaker at Calvary Cemetery for 5 plus years.

CALCIUM, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO