William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul. William attended school in Carthage, NY. In September of...
John (Jack) C. Webert, 84, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - John (Jack) C. Webert, 84, a resident of Calcium, New York, passed away Saturday November 12, 2022 in the ER at Samaritan Medical Center. Born in LaFargeville, NY on November 16, 1937 to the late Alfred (Dutch) and Zilpha (Zip) Comstock Webert, Jack graduated from LaFargeville High School, in 1955. Upon graduating high school, Jack joined the US Navy where he served from 1955-1957. After being honorably discharged from the US Navy, Jack was a brick layer for Dunaway and Morgan before joining the US Postal Service where he worked and retired after 34 years of service. In retirement, he was the caretaker at Calvary Cemetery for 5 plus years.
Henrietta I. “Etta” Trevino, 86, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Henrietta I. “Etta” Trevino, age 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street,...
Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1963, in Carthage to the late Keith & Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton. Deborah was an only child, she graduated from Carthage High School in 1981.
Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd. Nick was born on February 6, 1971, in Rochester, NY, the son of Robert and...
Adeline C. Cousins, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adeline C. Cousins, 88, Watertown, formerly of Cortland and Syracuse, died November 12, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Adeline was born in Syracuse October 22, 1934. Her husband, Edgar D. Cousins, died April 12, 2002. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Her nine siblings died before her.
Joyce. V Taylor, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On the morning of November 11, Joyce. V Taylor, 90, of Watertown, NY left us to join her mother and father, brother, and love of her life Jim. Joyce was born in Watertown on May 17, 1932, daughter of Donald and Florence VanAlstyne. She graduated from Watertown High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Education from Genesee State College.
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care. Dennis was born on December 1, 1950, in Carthage, New York to the late Richard William Jr....
Aja Rae Williams, 40, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Aja Rae Williams will be 2:00pm – 5:00pm Friday, November 18th at the Black River American Legion. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to her family. Aja passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday, November...
Author emphasizes benefits of childhood reading
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A north country author is stressing the importance of reading during childhood. Rebecca Donnelly, who’s based in Potsdam, has written more than 20 books for kids ages 4 through 12. She spoke Tuesday to students in Jefferson Community College’s early childhood literature class.
Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area. Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east. Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants...
Potsdam standout signs to play hockey at St. Lawrence University
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam Sandstoners girls’ hockey standout Kennedy Emerson put pen to paper Monday afternoon, officially signing to play hockey next year at Division I St. Lawrence University in Canton. Emerson, who has played hockey for five years, has been a key contributor on the offensive...
Lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of the north country can expect lake effect snow toward the end of the week. There’s a lake effect snow warning from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Sunday. That’s two-and-a-half days of heavy lake effect snow, most of which is expected to fall in a band from Watertown and Fort Drum to Philadelphia.
Sign up now for Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 8th Annual Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot is coming up on Thanksgiving. Kristie Stumpf Rork appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. A 1K family fun walk/run as well as a 5K race will start at 9:30...
Ricky Lin Meilleur, 68, of Russell
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Ricky Lin Meilleur, 68, of Russell, New York, passed away unexpectedly on November 11th, 2022. Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Born on January 22nd, 1954 in Gouverneur to Eleanor Morrissey Meilleur and Lemond L. Meilleur. Rick had one sibling, a...
Lewis County Historical Society hosts Home for the Holidays Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Historical Society is hosting a Home for the Holidays Festival. The Historical Society’s Carmen Sweet told us about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch his interview in the video above. The festival will be on Fridays and Saturdays for three weeks:...
Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man who pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian is going to prison. Blakely Houle was sentenced Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court to six to 12 years behind bars. During his trial in June, Houle pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter...
Who will fill Assemblyman-elect’s county legislature seat?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Scott Gray headed to Albany in January, Jefferson County will be looking to fill a legislature seat. Gray, who won the election for the 116th Assembly District, currently serves as legislator of District 13, which covers the southeast portion of the city of Watertown.
Morning Checkup: Palliative Care at Samaritan Health
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s National Palliative Care Month. Palliative care nurse practitioner Dr. Katherine Matas says Samaritan Health has been offering palliative care since the beginning of July. Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Palliative care...
Traffic advisory: South Meadow Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s South Meadow Street will be closed Tuesday. City crews will be paving the street between Stone and Arsenal streets starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.
