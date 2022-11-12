ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

KMPH.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is in full swing

Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is back at 31 participating businesses this year. Sponsored by Main Street Hanford, residents have the chance to win a 7-foot, fully decorated Christmas tree and gifts from downtown businesses Nov. 15 through Dec. 6. Guests can purchase the $5 for 25 opportunity tickets from Main Street Hanford and from each participating business.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sanger 5th grader donates over $4,000 to his school

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department. Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The work put into Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you think your neighbors decorate for the holidays too early imagine living on Fresno’s famous Christmas Tree Lane. Christmas Tree Lane’s Dean Alexander and his team began setting up his home’s Christmas decorations on October 15. “We don’t have Halloween, we don’t have Thanksgiving, we just have Christmas,” said Alexander. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State students help dog rescue

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE ) –  Students at Fresno State are collaborating with a dog rescue to recruit volunteers, fosters, adopters, and donors for the organization, according to Fresno State. Fresno State says the advertising and public relations students in the department of media, communications, and journalism at Fresno State and the Labrador Retriever Rescue non-profit […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Inflation causes bistro to close its doors in Downtown Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Rising prices aren't just affecting us at the grocery store, some restaurants have been forced to raise prices... but the chef and owner of Tomanni Bistro said he would not sacrifice the quality of the food and the affordability. That's why he'd rather make a tough call than have his customers pay the price.
REEDLEY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

City Approves EIR And Master Plan of 900+ Acres

Despite the dissatisfaction of multiple Clovis residents present at Monday’s City Council meeting, the Clovis Council decided to move forwards on an agreement with De Novo Planning Group. The De Novo Planning Group originally had a plan to prepare an Environmental Impact Report over a year ago but were...
fresyes.com

Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?

It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café

Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.  Watch for […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno teen saves grandmother from house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager rushes inside a burning house to save his grandmother, the Fresno Fire Battalion Chief says his quick thinking saved her life. The fire broke out at a home on east Cortland Avenue around 10 o’clock Sunday morning. Fresno Fire says it was a rush against time when they got […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford High volleyball moves on in state championships

Hanford High beat the Colusa High Redhawks 3-2 on Thursday night to advance to the next round of playoff games in the state volleyball championships. Hanford then beat Willows (CA) Saturday by a score of 3-2. The Lady Pups will advance to the next round with a game against Berean...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia Fire has another squad going on medical calls

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia Fire Department announced this week that officials have placed its second squad unit into service. As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Visalia Fire placed its second emergency medical squad into service to assist with medical aid responses in the south part of Visalia during peak hours of […]
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Well-Known Name in Local Politics is New Fresno City Attorney

On the same day that the former city attorney took the stand in a court case against a sitting councilman, the Fresno City Council hired his replacement. Andrew Janz, a violent crimes prosecutor with the Fresno County District Attorney’s office and former mayoral and congressional candidate, was named as the new city attorney at the conclusion of a six-hour special meeting on Tuesday.
FRESNO, CA

