NBC Los Angeles
The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'
We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Westminster, CA
Westminster is located in the northwest end of Orange County, California. Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and Fountain Valley border the city. It is well-known for its many Vietnamese refugees who immigrated during the 1970s and 1980s. They were the ones who pioneered the construction of Southeast Asian establishments...
theregistrysocal.com
61,545 SQFT Retail Center on the Market in Santa Ana With Guidance Pricing Set at $40.92MM
Bristol Place, a 61,545 square foot shopping center in Santa Ana, is up for sale, after last trading nearly 30 years ago. According to a listing from Hanley Investment Group, the shopping center is on the market, with an asking price of $40.92 million, or about $664 per square foot.
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
Food and Frills in Fountain Valley
A pair of buzzy restaurants and shops to get your glam on make this corner of Fountain Valley a must-visit. The post Food and Frills in Fountain Valley appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
foxla.com
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
NBC Los Angeles
Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree
An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
nomadlawyer.org
Huntington Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Huntington Beach, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Huntington Beach California. If you’re looking for a vacation spot where you can relax and unwind in a laid-back beach town, consider Huntington Beach, California. This city is known for its beaches and surfing culture, and it has been named Surf City USA.
daytrippen.com
Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets
Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
getnews.info
Winter 2022 marks the opening of Dr. Shounuck Patel’s advanced regenerative medicine practice in Newport Beach
Dr. Shounuck Patel is bringing his unique approach of functional orthopedics – an integrated, comprehensive, and holistic treatment program – to Orange County. Discover how functional orthopedic medicine is changing lives and helping thousands avoid surgery. The future of non-Surgical orthopedics is coming to Newport Beach, California. Known...
foxla.com
Adopters wanted as 50+ animals face euthanasia
LOS ANGELES - Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but...
milestomemories.com
Breeze Airways Adds Orange County as 34th Destination
Breeze Airways has announced the addition of John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County to its expanding national footprint. The new city becomes Breeze’s 34th and also signifies the airline’s 100th nonstop route, connecting California’s Orange County with Florida’s own Orange County in Orlando (MCO). Breeze...
milkenroar.com
Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart
On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
Southern California hospitals erect tents to cope with rise in flu
SAN DIEGO — Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center...
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
tribetribune.com
There’s something here in Fullerton
Sophomore reporter Osvaldo Muñoz has been investigating paranormal activity in Fullerton for over a month. A lover of the supernatural, Muñoz has searched for answers to questions about his own experiences. He, along with fellow journalists like senior Syd Rosas, have come face to face with the unliving throughout this time. Here are their stories.
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week.
56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
coastreportonline.com
Car stolen at OCC Swap Meet for third time this semester
A gray 2006 Chevy was stolen from the Adams parking lot during the Orange Coast College Swap Meet on Sunday, according to OCC Campus Public Safety. This is now the third vehicle theft that has occurred at the Swap Meet during the 2022 Fall semester, and ninth reported vehicle theft at OCC in 2022.
