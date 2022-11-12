ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'

We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
COSTA MESA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Westminster, CA

Westminster is located in the northwest end of Orange County, California. Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and Fountain Valley border the city. It is well-known for its many Vietnamese refugees who immigrated during the 1970s and 1980s. They were the ones who pioneered the construction of Southeast Asian establishments...
WESTMINSTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree

An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
SANTA ANA, CA
daytrippen.com

Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets

Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
getnews.info

Winter 2022 marks the opening of Dr. Shounuck Patel’s advanced regenerative medicine practice in Newport Beach

Dr. Shounuck Patel is bringing his unique approach of functional orthopedics – an integrated, comprehensive, and holistic treatment program – to Orange County. Discover how functional orthopedic medicine is changing lives and helping thousands avoid surgery. The future of non-Surgical orthopedics is coming to Newport Beach, California. Known...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Adopters wanted as 50+ animals face euthanasia

LOS ANGELES - Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but...
DOWNEY, CA
milestomemories.com

Breeze Airways Adds Orange County as 34th Destination

Breeze Airways has announced the addition of John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County to its expanding national footprint. The new city becomes Breeze’s 34th and also signifies the airline’s 100th nonstop route, connecting California’s Orange County with Florida’s own Orange County in Orlando (MCO). Breeze...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
milkenroar.com

Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart

On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
MALIBU, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tribetribune.com

There’s something here in Fullerton

Sophomore reporter Osvaldo Muñoz has been investigating paranormal activity in Fullerton for over a month. A lover of the supernatural, Muñoz has searched for answers to questions about his own experiences. He, along with fellow journalists like senior Syd Rosas, have come face to face with the unliving throughout this time. Here are their stories.
FULLERTON, CA
HeySoCal

56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter

Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
DOWNEY, CA
coastreportonline.com

Car stolen at OCC Swap Meet for third time this semester

A gray 2006 Chevy was stolen from the Adams parking lot during the Orange Coast College Swap Meet on Sunday, according to OCC Campus Public Safety. This is now the third vehicle theft that has occurred at the Swap Meet during the 2022 Fall semester, and ninth reported vehicle theft at OCC in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy