U.S. Senate: Patty Murray holds large lead over Tiffany Smiley
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, Washington’s Democratic five-term incumbent, led GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley in Tuesday night’s initial election results. More votes will be counted in the coming days, but on Tuesday, Murray led Smiley 54% to 38%. Election night comes as Murray, a member of Democratic leadership and...
Recap: 5 key takeaways from the 9th Congressional District debate
Incumbent Rep. Adam Smith defended Democrats’ management of the economy, police reform, efforts to tamp down inflation and the war in Ukraine in a debate on Tuesday with Republican challenger Doug Basler. Basler expressed skepticism about election security and climate change while attacking Democrats over crime, gas prices, and...
Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez race could determine the future of Congress
As they cast ballots before Tuesday evening’s election deadline, southwest Washington voters will choose a congressperson that could reshape America’s political balance of power – and change the tenor of regional politics. Voters will choose between Kent, a Trump-endorsed America First special forces veteran and intelligence operative,...
Watch live: 9th Congressional debate pits Adam Smith, Doug Basler
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 9th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Doug Basler and Democratic incumbent Adam Smith at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pigott Hall on Seattle University’s campus. The debate is presented in partnership with Braver Angels. The debate will be streamed live from...
Watch live: Schrier, Larkin face off in 8th Congressional debate
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 8th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Matt Larkin and Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier at 7 p.m. Friday at McConnell Auditorium at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large...
Watch live: Murray, Smiley face off in U.S. Senate debate
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast a U.S. Senate debate between Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley at 5 p.m. Sunday at Gonzaga University’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center in Spokane. The debate is presented in affiliation with The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters.
Podcast | How a young, progressive Latino could vote Republican
In the months leading up to the midterm elections, one group of voters has received a lot of attention, across the country and in Washington state: Latino Americans. This group of voters has seen its influence grow in local and national elections in recent years, as its numbers have increased and its political tendencies fluctuated. Now, two years after more of the traditionally deep-blue Latino vote shifted toward Republican Donald Trump, and with the balance of power in Washington, D.C., determined by a handful of congressional seats, the impact of these voters looms large.
U.S. Congress: Gluesenkamp Perez leads over Kent in 3rd District
Initial results from the 3rd Congressional District Tuesday night showed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez leading Republican Joe Kent 53% to 47%. The district encompasses a swath of southwest Washington, including Clark County and the city of Vancouver. The two candidates advanced through the August top-two primary after conservative voters punished...
Breaking down WA's school funding formula
School budgets in Washington state are always under scrutiny – few people understand the ins and outs of K-12 funding, and it can be confusing to the layperson. Recent educator strikes in Seattle, Eatonville, Richland and elsewhere in Washington have brought more public attention to rising school budgets. These rising costs could lead to funding gaps that both local districts and the state may have to grapple with.
Learn how to match political candidates to federal relief dollars
With the election approaching, we started asking how political officials and candidates in Washington had benefited from stimulus grants and loans throughout the pandemic. We found hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid — millions in some cases — going to businesses tied to members of both political parties.
Recap: 5 takeaways from Sunday's U.S. Senate debate
Here’s how the candidates tackled some of the bigger issues that arose during the debate:. 1. Immigration (15th minute) When asked whether she would support comprehensive immigration reform, Smiley spent her 90 seconds talking about how the real issue at the border is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Murray, who...
Mossback's Northwest: When Chief Joseph returned to Seattle
At the end of the so-called Nez Perce War in 1877, Chief Joseph pledged, "I will fight no more forever." Those words made the chief famous, and they were seen as an indicator that a chapter had closed for Indigenous peoples in the United States as they were rounded-up and forced to live how and where the government willed.
Mossback's Northwest: A dead pig nearly started a war with Britain
The San Juan Islands in Washington are a wooded paradise in the Salish Sea, popular with tourists, boaters, summer folk, and orca pods. But the peaceful beauty of these islands was once broken when two nations loudly rattled their sabers. Over what you ask? An argument over a dead pig.
