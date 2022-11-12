ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Centre Daily

Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo

Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship. Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Jim Boeheim reaches another career milestone. How Syracuse celebrates it is still thorny

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Jim Boeheim won his 900th college basketball game, all of them as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, the school and its fans celebrated. It happened on Dec. 18, 2012 with a win over Detroit. SU center Baye Moussa Keita held up a sign that said, simply, “900.” Boeheim’s family and his team clustered on the court post-game and watched a video from the floor of the Carrier Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

MEHLER | Snow!

On Sunday, Nov. 13, a downpour of rain briefly turned into snow around 4 p.m. as the sun started to set. For all the jokes about Ithaca being a snowy place and prospective students’ main concern about Cornell being the weather, it took until the middle of November for snow to graze Cornell’s campus. Even with the flurries we received, the previous week’s high of 75 degrees ensured that the snow would certainly not stick. As much as others may dislike the snow, I love this part of the year when barren trees and dead grass glisten in a coat of fluffy snow.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people

Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | On the Cancelation of Ann Coulter ’84

On Wednesday night, Cornell University — the number one ranked school in New York, an Ivy League institution, a self-avowed destination for “any person, any study” — could have proved that it is a genuine marketplace of ideas. That did not happen. Credit is due to the Leadership Institute, Network of enlightened Women and Ann Coulter ’84 herself for working to make the event a reality. Because of everyone involved in allowing Coulter to speak, Cornellians had a unique opportunity to be challenged, learn and grow. None of that happened either.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

SENZON | A Change in Season

As of late, first-year Cornellians got a brief glimpse into what Ithaca winters would look like with the first snowfall of the year. The days leading up to the winter season have been an illusion as to what winter would actually be like, we had a mixture of sun, clouds and rainy weather — nonetheless, all were warm days. Even among the — at times — excessive cloudiness I still felt this overwhelming presence of gratitude in my life.
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Announced for 2023 Ithaca Concert

Central New York's 2023 concert calendar just added a formidable member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Multi-Grammy Award winner Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters will take the stage at the State Theatre of Ithaca on February 28th. Doors open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Cornell Protesters Disrupt Ann Coulter Event

The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10. Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter...
ITHACA, NY

