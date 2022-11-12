Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Falls Just Short in Basketball Season Opener, Bounces Back to Win Next Two
On Monday, Nov. 7, men’s basketball kicked off its season against Boston College. For the season opener, Cornell’s starters were sophomore Nazir Williams, senior Greg Dolan, junior Isaiah Gray, junior Keller Boothby and junior Sean Hansen. It was the first start for Williams, Gray and Hansen. The Red...
Tucker Richardson, Colgate take down Syracuse again
Tucker Richardson made seven 3-pointers en route to a career-high 27 points Tuesday as Colgate won at Syracuse for the
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with ‘Cuse offer makes his college decision
D.J. Wagner from New Jersey, a 2023 five-star point guard who was offered by Syracuse basketball more than a year ago, has elected to suit up for blue-blood program Kentucky, according to media reports. The decision by the 6-foot-3 Wagner to play for the Wildcats and their head coach, recruiting...
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Crowdfunding: A Chance To Help Cornell Sponsored Projects During This Season of Giving ￼
November is often thought of as a time of giving, when family, friends and community members come together to celebrate Thanksgiving. At Cornell, it is also prime time for fundraising: the University’s Alumni Affairs and Development team runs the Cornell Crowdfunding campaigns from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6. Crowdfunding...
Centre Daily
Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo
Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship. Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who...
Cornell Daily Sun
Veterans Day Celebrations Leave Some Students Satisfied, Others Wanting More
The stars and stripes flew high over the Cornell campus this past Friday as Veterans Day honored the sacrifices of veterans from across the nation and Cornell. As the day came and went, many Cornellians wondered if the University does enough to support its veterans. Over the past few years,...
Jim Boeheim reaches another career milestone. How Syracuse celebrates it is still thorny
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Jim Boeheim won his 900th college basketball game, all of them as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, the school and its fans celebrated. It happened on Dec. 18, 2012 with a win over Detroit. SU center Baye Moussa Keita held up a sign that said, simply, “900.” Boeheim’s family and his team clustered on the court post-game and watched a video from the floor of the Carrier Dome.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
Cornell Daily Sun
MEHLER | Snow!
On Sunday, Nov. 13, a downpour of rain briefly turned into snow around 4 p.m. as the sun started to set. For all the jokes about Ithaca being a snowy place and prospective students’ main concern about Cornell being the weather, it took until the middle of November for snow to graze Cornell’s campus. Even with the flurries we received, the previous week’s high of 75 degrees ensured that the snow would certainly not stick. As much as others may dislike the snow, I love this part of the year when barren trees and dead grass glisten in a coat of fluffy snow.
Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
Cornell Daily Sun
LETTER TO THE EDITOR | On the Cancelation of Ann Coulter ’84
On Wednesday night, Cornell University — the number one ranked school in New York, an Ivy League institution, a self-avowed destination for “any person, any study” — could have proved that it is a genuine marketplace of ideas. That did not happen. Credit is due to the Leadership Institute, Network of enlightened Women and Ann Coulter ’84 herself for working to make the event a reality. Because of everyone involved in allowing Coulter to speak, Cornellians had a unique opportunity to be challenged, learn and grow. None of that happened either.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
Foreigner Farewell Tour to Rock 3 Cities in Upstate New York
One of the most enduring and successful rock bands of all time is hanging it up after almost 50 years. Foreigner has tapped the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse as one of three Upstate New York stops in 2023. The Syracuse show is scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd.
Cornell Daily Sun
SENZON | A Change in Season
As of late, first-year Cornellians got a brief glimpse into what Ithaca winters would look like with the first snowfall of the year. The days leading up to the winter season have been an illusion as to what winter would actually be like, we had a mixture of sun, clouds and rainy weather — nonetheless, all were warm days. Even among the — at times — excessive cloudiness I still felt this overwhelming presence of gratitude in my life.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Announced for 2023 Ithaca Concert
Central New York's 2023 concert calendar just added a formidable member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Multi-Grammy Award winner Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters will take the stage at the State Theatre of Ithaca on February 28th. Doors open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m.
ithaca.com
Cornell Protesters Disrupt Ann Coulter Event
The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10. Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter...
Police identify driver involved in fatal hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have identified the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Syracuse. On Nov. 6, Nakima Hassan, 37, was driving a Lincoln MKS on the 3000 block of South Salina Street when she hit Alvina Grant, 49, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Hassan left the scene of the accident.
Comments / 0