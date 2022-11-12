ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Pittston Area holds Veterans Day Breakfast

By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch
Presenting a tribute to Veterans at the Veterans breakfast at Pittston Area are Jaiden Jadus, left, Abigail Chernouskas.

YATESVILLE – Pittston Area High School hosted a Veterans Day breakfast for approximately 30 Veterans, their family members, school board directors, and administration.

Under the direction of Pittston Area High School faculty member and social studies department chair, Samantha Distasio, National Honor Society (NHS) officers and members helped organize the breakfast as a part of their service project for November.

“This is our way to give thanks to these Veterans who have put forth an amount of their lives for service and to just give back to our community,” Distasio said. “It’s just a small token we could give them.”

According to Kevin Booth, Pittston Area superintendent, the Vets program has traditionally been held at the Martin L. Mattei Middle School, but due to HVAC repairs being conducted, the program was moved to the high school.

The program included a Presentation of Colors by Honor Guard members Sean Murphy, Riley Evans, Evelynn Poumonir, and Tyler Purkey, opening remarks by Distasio, Pledge of Allegiance by NHS officers Isabella Giardina, Sofia Quaglia, Emma Rinaldi, and Tyra Winters, National Anthem sung by freshman Paige Bittmann, a tribute to Veterans by Jaiden Jadus and Abgail Chernouskas, ending with closing remarks by high school Principal Chris Lazevnick.

Veteran John Davis, commander of Dupont VFW Post 4909, along with Bob Lopata, past commander, attended the breakfast.

“It’s a great thing for Veterans and I was so happy to participate with the kids that wanted to put this on for us,” Davis said, who served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. “This is my first time coming to an event like this as commander, so this is all new, but this is great.”

NHS officer Isabella Giardina and Sofia Quaglia have taken part in the Veterans Day breakfast when they were in middle school, but were looking forward to participating again as seniors.

“It’s my last time I can do all this so I’m taking it all in,” Quaglia said. “As a senior, it’s my responsibility to make sure everything runs smoothly and everything is all put together and knowing when I leave, this can carry on when I’m gone.”

Before Veterans departed, NHS students gave out goodie bags they prepared for each Veteran in attendance.

“The gift bags were actually our (Quaglia, Giardina) idea,” Giardina said. “We wanted to give them something small and easy and wanted to do something memorable for them. We just wanted to give something back.”

Both Gardina and Quaglia had grandfathers attending breakfast.

Veterans were served breakfast and dined along side other fellow vets, family members or students during the hour-long event.

