Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Ivy the Aussie paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
theScore
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
Previewing The Road Ahead For The Wizards
The Washington Wizards will have a few more games at home before they hit the road again. Here is a preview for their next three games this week.
theScore
Colts' Ryan starts vs. Raiders in Saturday's coaching debut
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan started Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger during the previous two contests. The move came in Jeff Saturday's first game as interim head coach after the Colts fired Frank Reich. Indianapolis beat the Raiders 25-20 to improve...
theScore
Cubs release Heyward with $22M owed on contract
The Chicago Cubs have officially released veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward, 33, is still owed $22 million next season in what would have been the final year of his eight-year, $184-million contract signed prior to 2016. Over the life of the contract, the five-time Gold Glove winner hit .245/.323/.377 with...
theScore
NFL coaching hot seat: Who's under the most pressure entering stretch run?
With the playoff picture beginning to form, and several coaches having shaky 2022 campaigns, more teams are likely to join the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts on the coaching carousel in the coming weeks. Here are the coaches with the league's hottest seats. Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos. Hackett's inaugural ride as...
theScore
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Puts on show to defeat Panthers
Skinner allowed two goals on 42 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers. Skinner was tested early and often, but he held his ground and the Oilers' offense took care of the rest. The win snapped a two-game mini-slump for the 24-year-old goalie. He improved to 3-3-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .932 save percentage through seven contests this season. With Jack Campbell still struggling to find his game, Skinner's opportunities to play should remain wide open. The Oilers have a light week ahead, hosting the Kings on Wednesday and the Golden Knights on Saturday.
theScore
5-star big man Baye Fall commits to Arkansas
Baye Fall, a five-star center out of Colorado, committed to Arkansas for the 2023 cycle Tuesday. The Senegal-born big is the No. 20 overall recruit on the ESPN 100 for next year's class. He's the third-ranked prospect in his position, and the top recruit out of Colorado. "I think it's...
theScore
Henderson dealing with back injury, aims to play in Tour Championship
Brooke Henderson announced Tuesday that she is currently dealing with an upper-back injury but still hopes to play in the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship this week in Florida. "After withdrawing from last week's event due to an injury in my upper back, it was recommended that I rest...
theScore
USC lands top prospect Juju Watkins
Juju Watkins, the No. 1 recruit in ESPNW's 2023 rankings, has committed to Southern California. Watkins picked USC over other finalists Stanford and South Carolina, according to ESPN's Charlotte Gibson. The 17-year-old is a two-time gold medalist with USA Basketball, the current Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year in California, and a member of the defending state champions at Sierra Canyon High School.
theScore
No. 1 recruit DJ Wagner commits to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 1 recruit on the ESPN 100 for 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on social media Monday. The 6-foot-3 combo guard had narrowed his list of suitors to the Wildcats and Louisville, as he has ties to both schools. DJ's father, Dajuan Wagner Sr., played for...
theScore
Panthers to start Mayfield vs. Ravens as Walker nurses ankle injury
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 over P.J. Walker, who's dealing with a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Sam Darnold will serve as Carolina's backup. Mayfield started the first five games...
theScore
Embiid scores NBA season-high 59 points in historic performance vs. Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid put on one of the greatest individual performances in regular-season history on Sunday night, dropping 59 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz. Embiid is the first player to put up such an elaborate stat line...
theScore
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Bucks battle for top spot
The NBA Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's basketball editors. This week, we're taking stock of the field at the one-month mark of the season. 1. Milwaukee Bucks (10-3) Milwaukee's depth is paying dividends following recent injuries to its stars. Jevon Carter dropped a career-high 36 points...
theScore
Sirianni: 'We played like crap' in Eagles' 1st loss of the season
The Philadelphia Eagles' eight-game win streak ended Monday at the hands of the division rival Washington Commanders in a 32-21 final. Following their first loss of the season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni lamented costly mistakes as the major factor in his team's defeat rather than questionable calls from the officiating crew.
theScore
Report: Eagles' Goedert to miss time with shoulder injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time due to a shoulder injury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The injury isn't expected to end Goedert's season, Garafolo adds. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' loss to the Washington Commanders on...
ESPN
Devils beat Canadiens 5-1, extend winning streak to 10 games
MONTREAL -- — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. “It all...
theScore
Rodgers calls for NFL to mandate grass fields to protect players
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the NFL needs to change all of its playing surfaces to natural grass. "I think you would see less of these non-contact injuries that we see on some of the surfaces, and I think that it'd be a good step in the right direction toward player safety to make the requirement for every field to be grass," Rodgers said, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
theScore
Gaudreau: 'I wouldn't change my decision' to join Jackets despite poor start
After the Columbus Blue Jackets landed Johnny Gaudreau - last summer's biggest free agent - the chatter in Ohio got exponentially louder. It's safe to say the team has fallen short of those rising expectations so far this season. A litany of injuries certainly hasn't helped the Jackets' situation, but Columbus has limped to a 4-9-1 start, the second-worst record in the league.
theScore
Rams' Kupp to be placed on IR ahead of ankle surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is being placed on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain, head coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kupp is scheduled to have surgery to repair the ailment on Wednesday and will miss at least four weeks,...
