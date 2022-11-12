Skinner allowed two goals on 42 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers. Skinner was tested early and often, but he held his ground and the Oilers' offense took care of the rest. The win snapped a two-game mini-slump for the 24-year-old goalie. He improved to 3-3-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .932 save percentage through seven contests this season. With Jack Campbell still struggling to find his game, Skinner's opportunities to play should remain wide open. The Oilers have a light week ahead, hosting the Kings on Wednesday and the Golden Knights on Saturday.

2 DAYS AGO