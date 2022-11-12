Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State backfield looking to get healthyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thanks for giving: Volunteer opportunities in Columbus before and during Thanksgiving BreakThe LanternColumbus, OH
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Power 5 WRs in multiple single-coverage stats
Ohio State has always had an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, including Marvin Harrison Jr., this season has 60 catches for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to PFF College, he is the best in the country against single coverage highlighted here:. 658 yards. 11 touchdowns. 32...
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU
On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In College Football Playoff Rankings
Fresh off a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday, Ohio State stayed at No. 2 in the most College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. Ohio State remained in the No. 2 slot as it did in the first two College Football Playoff rankings of the season. The Buckeyes trail only No. 1 Georgia and are ahead of No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for a likely top-three matchup on Nov. 26 at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State LB/DB target Garrett Stover in action against Massillon
Ohio State 2024 linebacker/safety target Garrett Stover from Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut and his teammates took on Massillon (Ohio) Washington at Mansfield High School on Friday night in the third round of the Ohio State playoffs. No. 1 seed Massillon Washington defeated Big Walnut 42-21 to advance. The 6-foot-2 and...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day provides update on banged-up running back situation
Ohio State looked just fine against Indiana without the services of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Buckeyes won, 56-14 while rushing for an absurd 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. Most of that work was done by Miyan Williams, who accounted for 147 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging almost 10...
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
247Sports
Heisman Trophy odds updated: C.J. Stroud grows lead over Hendon Hooker; Blake Corum, Drake Maye take leap
C.J. Stroud took back the lead over Hendon Hooker in last week's Heisman Trophy updated odds, and the Ohio State quarterback sees his lead grow over the Tennessee star this week. Michigan running back Blake Corum and UNC quarterback Drake Maye also saw their stock rise in the latest odds update from Caesar's Sportsbook.
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen
Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
thelaniertimes.com
Michigan vs Ohio State Predictions
With a big game coming up with the Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes. Journalists and Sport channels including ESPN, CBS, and FOX are going insane over this game as it is the biggest rivalry in sports history as it’s called the “Border war”. This game is so big that the lowest price for tickets are going as high as $550 and the most expensive tickets are skyrocketing up to $1500. With both teams running backs being absolute power houses in the BIG10. Blake Corum representing Michigan having 1,078 rushing yards and 14 tds this season. While TreVeon Henderson representing Ohio State has depressing stats of 552 rushing yards and 6 tds. Ohio State’s one up on Michigan is that Ohio State has their extraordinarily talented quarterback CJ Stroud which this season alone has 2,453 passing yards with only 4 interceptions. While on the contrast Michigan’s quarterback J.J. McCarthy has only 1,615 passing yards with only 2 interceptions. Most students at Lanier High School stated that they “believe that Michigan will win due to their talented running back”. We will see the outcome on Saturday, November 26th 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
buckeyesports.com
Former OSU MBB Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At 52
Former Ohio State guard Jamaal Brown, who served as a captain on the Buckeyes’ 1992 Big Ten title team, passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced on Monday. He was 52. Brown played in 127 games as a Buckeye, from 1988-92 while becoming...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
buckeyesports.com
Stroud Claims Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week Honor For Third Time This Season
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of The Week, for the third time this season, on Monday for his role in the Buckeyes’ 56-14 drubbing of Indiana. Stroud shook off any doubt behind his Heisman Trophy candidacy against the Hoosiers, completing 17 of...
columbusmessenger.com
Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level
Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
buckeyesports.com
Recaps: Buckeyes Swept on Road By Spartans
Coming off an open weekend, No. 10 Ohio State hoped to start a winning streak with the possibility of being at the top of the Big Ten standings. Instead, the Buckeyes (7-4-1, 3-3-0, Big Ten) extended their losing streak to three games after 4-2 and 4-3 losses at Michigan State.
BC Heights
Eagles Record 36 Turnovers in Loss to No. 14 Buckeyes￼
Following a trend that plagued Boston College women’s basketball last season, turnovers were the Eagles’ kryptonite in their matchup against Ohio State on Sunday. BC (1–2) played with all-out effort but couldn’t stop No. 14 Ohio State (3–0) from controlling the ball and recorded 36 turnovers, leading to an 82–64 loss.
Ohio State vs. Michigan all-time football results: Who leads the series?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and Michigan will face off on the football field once again on Nov. 26 in what could be one of the biggest meetings in the history of The Game. The upcoming matchup will be the 117th between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Michigan leads the all-time series, 59-51-6, with the Wolverines winning the most recent matchup in 2021, 42-27, in Ann Arbor.
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
