gozags.com
WBB Rallies at Wyoming, 66-64
LARAMIE, Wyoming – Led by a career night of 26 points from Yvonne Ejim, the Gonzaga women's basketball team came out with a 66-64 win over the University of Wyoming. The game saw 12 lead changes and was tied at six different points throughout the contest. The game was tied 64-64 with 20 seconds remaining with the Zags in possession. Ejim called the game with a bucket inside the paint to put Gonzaga up 66-64 with ten seconds left. The Cowgirls took one more shot in the game, but Ejim also grabbed the rebound from the missed shot to secure the win for GU. Kayleigh Truong was the other Zag to score in double figures with 14, as six of those came in the third quarter.
inlander.com
Get ready for Gonzaga's biggest hoops week of the season
Brutal non-conference schedules are nothing new for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but the Zags have never faced a challenge as tough as what they’ll see this week. Leading statistician Ken Pomeroy has been tracking college basketball since 2002, using advanced analytics to rate and rank teams at KenPom.com. His algorithm currently has Gonzaga pegged as the No. 3 team in the sport, behind only Texas and Kentucky. You might want to familiarize yourself with those two teams, as the Zags travel to Austin to face Texas on Wednesday before returning home to host Kentucky at Spokane Arena on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
gozags.com
MBB Travels to Texas for Wednesday Night Matchup
#2/2 Gonzaga (2-0) at #12/12 Texas (2-0) WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 | 6:30 P.M. PT | MOODY CENTER | AUSTIN. - Gonzaga travels to No. 12/12 Texas for a mid-week Top-15 clash in Austin Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time. It's the fifth all-time meeting between the programs, but the first at Texas.
KHQ Right Now
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
What’s the trademark in Spokane?
Each city has its own trademark, which represents the image of this city. What do you think is the trademark that best represents Spokane? Why?
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington
I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet, this motto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
spokanepublicradio.org
Native inmates in Washington happy to see prison powwows return
Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Washington. “I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit,” he said. “I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people.”
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Mayor calls University of Idaho students' deaths 'senseless'
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mayor of the small town where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday said the “senseless” event is a reminder that acts of violence can occur anywhere. The Moscow Police Department has released few details about the deaths, which have been labeled “homicides.” Officers discovered the bodies of the four University of Idaho students at a home near campus when they were responding to a report of an unconscious person. ...
Crews to close lanes on eastbound I-90 for repairs on Wednesday
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers using I-90 near the Washington-Idaho border should expect delays on Wednesday. Crews from the Idaho Transportation Department will close the right lane of eastbound I-90 just west of Spokane Bridge Road to make repairs to the road. Once work is done on the right lane, crews will then move over to the left lane. The...
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
theeasterner.org
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Spokane?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Spokane?
Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
Single-lane closures on eastbound I-90 and Sprague off-ramp to begin Nov. 15
Credit: WSDOT SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews are doing utility work along I-90 in Spokane Valley this week. At around 9 a.m. on November 15, the right lane of eastbound I-90 will close past the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-90. The left lane of the Sprague Avenue off-ramp will also be closed. Avista crews are replacing wooden transmission poles...
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
