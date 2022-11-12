ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community

Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston vegan pizza shop awarded grant by Shark Tank’s Daymond John

When Demetrius Walker launched Meek Vegan Pizza (MVP) in Third Ward in 2021, he never expected the overwhelmingly positive response from the people who weren’t vegan. What started off as an idea to create healthier cruelty free options for his son was recognized by Shark Tank star Daymond John.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer

HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Voodoo Doughnut to open soon in Katy

KATY - (Covering Katy News) - Voodoo Doughnut, known for its Bacon Maple Bar, is coming to the Katy area. The shop will reportedly open in mid December at 1301 North Fry Road between the Katy Freeway and Park Row. The company also recently opened a store in Cypress. Voodoo...
KATY, TX
monitordaily.com

Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $64MM of Equipment and Trucks in Houston

Ritchie Bros. attracted more than 11,200 online bidders to compete for more than 6,000 items, generating more than $64 million in gross transaction value at its final auction of the year in Houston. Approximately 87% of the equipment in the Nov 8 – 10 auction was sold to U.S. buyers,...
HOUSTON, TX

