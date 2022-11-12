Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Night Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
Click2Houston.com
For months, almost no one knew Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had cancer
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For more than four months, the mayor of the nation’s fourth-largest city let few people know he had been diagnosed with bone cancer. Not even his 35-year-old daughter was aware.
defendernetwork.com
Houston vegan pizza shop awarded grant by Shark Tank’s Daymond John
When Demetrius Walker launched Meek Vegan Pizza (MVP) in Third Ward in 2021, he never expected the overwhelmingly positive response from the people who weren’t vegan. What started off as an idea to create healthier cruelty free options for his son was recognized by Shark Tank star Daymond John.
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston?
HOUSTON – All this week, KPRC 2 Investigates is looking into your complaints of irregular and inaccurate water bills. You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.
KHOU
Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer
HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
fox26houston.com
Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms
HOUSTON - Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet. PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center. Details are still...
texasstandard.org
All 10 Houston, Harris County bond proposals pass, authorizing nearly $1.7 billion in funding
Voters in Houston and Harris County overwhelmingly supported bond packages totaling nearly $1.7 billion, which will provide for improvements to a range of government services – from roads, parks and trails to public health and wellness to facilities upgrades for police officers, firefighters and court personnel. County bonds. All...
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted...
fox26houston.com
Hernandez Govan indicted for Young Dolph's murder, father of rapper Lotta Cash Desto killed in Houston
Memphis, Tenn. - A third man was indicted and arrested in the murder of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph. According to a report by FOX13Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy...
This $12.5 million Houston Tudor mansion is Robin Hood's haven
The charming Tudor home just west of Houston's Memorial Park is full of antique details.
coveringkaty.com
Voodoo Doughnut to open soon in Katy
KATY - (Covering Katy News) - Voodoo Doughnut, known for its Bacon Maple Bar, is coming to the Katy area. The shop will reportedly open in mid December at 1301 North Fry Road between the Katy Freeway and Park Row. The company also recently opened a store in Cypress. Voodoo...
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $64MM of Equipment and Trucks in Houston
Ritchie Bros. attracted more than 11,200 online bidders to compete for more than 6,000 items, generating more than $64 million in gross transaction value at its final auction of the year in Houston. Approximately 87% of the equipment in the Nov 8 – 10 auction was sold to U.S. buyers,...
Inside Takeoff’s celebration of life: Tears, prayers and powerful performances
ATLANTA — Friends, family members, a host of celebrities and thousands of fans gathered at State Farm Arena Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley Nov. 1 during a private party. No one has yet been arrested in the shooting.
Severe thunderstorms, blast of cold air coming to Houston
The Houston area is in line for strong thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain Monday.
Comments / 0