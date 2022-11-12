Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
127 days: Notre Dame fencing eyes three-peat
Barely hours after Notre Dame fencing claimed its 12th national title in Purcell Pavilion earlier this year, the championship countdown clock on the wall of their locker room was updated. The clock read “361 days,” right above the 2023 National Collegiate Fencing Championships logo. That sign — now down to 127 days — is a marker of the unwavering championship aspirations of the most dominant varsity athletics program at the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Luke Linder aims to reclaim individual title, lead Irish
In 2021, then-freshman Luke Linder was the first Irish fencer to win the men’s sabre individual NCAA championship since 2000. The following season, Linder tore his labrum and rested for a large part of his sophomore season. He came back in time to go 15-8 and finish seventh at the national championships. Now, as a junior, Linder is healthy and ready to pick up where he left off.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame to host Division I newcomer Southern Indiana
The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team will look to snap a six-game losing streak against in-state opponents Wednesday night. Southern Indiana and Notre Dame will share the hardwood for the first time ever. The matchup kickstarts the 2022 Gotham Classic. Notre Dame, after two narrow victories, can open a season 3-0 for the first time in five years. The Screaming Eagles are 1-1, having lost 97-91 at Missouri and then defeating Southern Illinois 71-53 in their home opener.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Observer on the Ground: Naval Academy traditions arrive in sunny Baltimore ￼
As the weather in South Bend turned frigid over the weekend, we were rewarded with a trip to sunny Baltimore. Believe it or not, the weather at kickoff Saturday afternoon was 70 degrees with bright sunshine. We departed South Bend in the early afternoon on Friday and quickly became well-acquainted with the Charlotte airport as we waited out our four-hour layover. Two flight delays and a plate of nachos later, we arrived in Baltimore late Friday night and immediately settled down in our hotel overlooking the waterfront.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish dominate Omaha to start NCAA Tournament strong
Notre Dame women’s soccer cruised by Omaha 5-0 Saturday, advancing to the NCAA tournament round of 32. Three early goals put the Irish in control early. Sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert opened the scoring just six minutes in. Though Notre Dame was initially stymied by Omaha’s deep 4-5-1 block, Albert’s affinity for finding the back of the net proved an effective tool in breaking down the Maverick defense.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Ticket punched: Irish cross country secures NCAA Championship berth
Notre Dame cross country entered Friday morning’s Great Lakes Regional in Terra Haute, Indiana, needing a top-two finish to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Sure enough, the Irish got the job done. The Notre Dame women won the regional while the men took second, punching their tickets to the national meet next weekend. The win marks the second straight Great Lakes title for the women, and the men qualified for their sixth consecutive NCAA Championship with their finish.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Sibling rivalry
As twins, my brother and I have spent most of our lives together. We attended the same grade school and high school and could very easily relate to one another when it came to the joys and stresses of everyday life. People have occasionally asked us if we have “twin telepathy, ” and while our answer is always no, we do share a close bond with occasional moments of competitiveness.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish defeat Cal in inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic
It was a team effort once again for a potent Irish offense as Notre Dame women’s basketball defeated California 90-79 in the 2022 Citi Shamrock Classic Saturday evening, with five different players reaching double figures in scoring. Graduate student guard Dara Mabrey led the way with a team-high 16...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish best Penguins behind stellar offensive performance
After the picturesque first snowfall of the season, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team hosted the aptly named Youngstown State Penguins for a Sunday afternoon contest. While many have pointed to the Irish as one of the most experienced teams in the country due to their six graduate students (four of which played today), Youngstown State had three graduate students of their own play big minutes.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Hate has no place here
Last Wednesday, BridgeND hosted a debate between the College Democrats and College Republicans. What was intended to be an educational conversation and a model for civil discourse instead spiraled into a display of racist, transphobic and antisemitic rhetoric from the College Republicans’ representative. We believe that the College Republicans must be held accountable for their hateful words, if not by our University’s administration then by concerned students like us. This letter is not about liberals being unable to listen to opposing opinions or being intolerant of different viewpoints. It is about taking a stand against the growth of hateful sentiment on Notre Dame’s campus and holding those who perpetrate it accountable.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame approves international security studies minor
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Notre Dame Arts and Letters College Council approved a new international security studies multidisciplinary minor degree for all undergraduate students. The minor will be co-directed by Dan Lindley, associate professor of international relations in the department of political science and director of the Undergraduate Certificate...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture holds annual fall conference
Last weekend, Notre Dame held its twenty-second Ethics and Culture Fall Conference. The de Nicola Center’s website described the conference as an event that brings together “the world’s leading Catholic thinkers, as well as those from other traditions, in fruitful discourse and exchange on the most pressing and vexed questions of ethics, culture, and public policy today.”
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Recently elected Gen Z representative excites students
On Nov. 8, at the age of 25, Maxwell Frost became the first Generation Z congressman-elect in the country. Representing Florida’s 10th District, Frost will take his seat in the House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2023, for the 118th United States Congress. Students tended to say that a...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Community mourns losses during transgender day of remembrance
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of violence. Community members gathered around the Grotto on Monday evening for a prayer service in remembrance of those who lost their lives due to anti-transgender violence. PrismND and the Gender Relations Center (GRC) co-sponsored the vigil. Molly Doerfler, PrismND president, led the...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Real estate conference details Church property trends
Within the second-floor conference rooms of McKenna Hall, the Fitzgerald Institute for Real Estate’s (FIRE) Church Properties Initiative (CPI) hosted its first on-campus conference last week entitled “The Future of Church Property.” Forty-three conference sessions took place, from 15-minute lightning talks to 45-minute panel discussions. FIRE director...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
University announces additional COVID-19 booster requirement
All Notre Dame students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — are required to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, director of University Health Services (UHS) Edward Junkins announced in an email Monday. Students had previously been required to receive the initial COVID-19 vaccine and a booster. Those who...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Christmas starts now
I love looking out my window and being greeted by a winter wonderland. I love curling up in my bed with a book and a cup of hot chocolate. I love making snow angels and flailing around on the quad, hurling snowballs at my friends until our fingers are numb.
