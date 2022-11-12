ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTSA

UTSA pulls away late, downs St. Mary’s 66-59

SAN ANTONIO – The Roadrunners got a career-high 14 points from John Buggs III as they pulled away late from the St. Mary's Rattlers on Monday night, winning 66-59 at the Convocation Center. UTSA (2-1) went into the half trailing the Rattlers 33-32 but ripped off a 14-0 run...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theadvocate.com

Broncos take care of St. Amant, prepare for second round against West Monroe

Zachary High opened the 2022 playoffs like they have most playoffs under coach David Brewerton — with a resounding win. The Broncos beat 28 seed St. Amant 42-7. The second season is upon us, and the fifth-seed Broncos will face rival West Monroe Friday. The Rebels earned a return playoff visit to Zachary after defeating Chalmette 45-6.
ZACHARY, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Benton, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ruston High School basketball team will have a game with Benton High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Tragedy, injury impact Natchitoches Central’s season

NATCHITOCHES – Natchitoches Central didn’t make a return trip to the Class 5A playoffs after the Chiefs rebounded from a winless 2020 season with a seven-win campaign in 2021. Twenty-four seniors in 2022 buoyed a group that had playoff expectations, perhaps developing into a district title contender in...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Shreveport, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ouachita Parish High School soccer team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

NSU announces realignment of division following VP’s death

NATCHITOCHES – Dr. Marcus Jones, president of Northwestern State University, announced plans for oversight of areas formerly under the supervision of Jerry Pierce, NSU’s vice president of External Affairs who passed away last week. Pending approval from the University of Louisiana System, Dr. Drake Owens will serve as...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

Veteran owned business opens in Haughton

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
HAUGHTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating Bastrop woman

WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below.  The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar to host Thanksgiving Lunch

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. Territory manager Jen Dewbre said...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville police arrest suspect in drive-by shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 2:30 PM, Farmerville Police were dispatched to West Boundary Street in Farmerville, La. in reference to a possible shooting. According to authorities, 22-year-old Kelvin Dawayne Walker Jr. was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on 45-year-old Jonathan Harris at Mann’s Grocery located on Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe, La. During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a backpack that contained 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested at crash scene

A Downsville man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday when deputies investigated a traffic crash. Deputy D. Johnston responded to a collision on La. Highway 145 at Bagwell Street in Choudrant about 2:30 Saturday afternoon. One of the drivers, Michael Austin, 26, was found to have a suspended driver’s license.
