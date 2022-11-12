Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
UTSA
UTSA pulls away late, downs St. Mary’s 66-59
SAN ANTONIO – The Roadrunners got a career-high 14 points from John Buggs III as they pulled away late from the St. Mary's Rattlers on Monday night, winning 66-59 at the Convocation Center. UTSA (2-1) went into the half trailing the Rattlers 33-32 but ripped off a 14-0 run...
UTSA
UTSA returns home to face off with fellow San Antonio school St. Mary’s
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA will kick off a six-game homestand on Monday evening as it welcomes cross-town foe St. Mary's to the Convocation Center. Tomorrow night's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on CUSA.tv and broadcast on Ticket 760 AM. UTSA (1-1) will look to...
Red Raiders Men's Hoops Defeat Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 64-55: Live Game Updates
Follow along here for live game updates as Texas Tech takes on Louisiana Tech in this Monday night matchup.
theadvocate.com
Broncos take care of St. Amant, prepare for second round against West Monroe
Zachary High opened the 2022 playoffs like they have most playoffs under coach David Brewerton — with a resounding win. The Broncos beat 28 seed St. Amant 42-7. The second season is upon us, and the fifth-seed Broncos will face rival West Monroe Friday. The Rebels earned a return playoff visit to Zachary after defeating Chalmette 45-6.
Benton, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Ruston High School basketball team will have a game with Benton High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Tragedy, injury impact Natchitoches Central’s season
NATCHITOCHES – Natchitoches Central didn’t make a return trip to the Class 5A playoffs after the Chiefs rebounded from a winless 2020 season with a seven-win campaign in 2021. Twenty-four seniors in 2022 buoyed a group that had playoff expectations, perhaps developing into a district title contender in...
Shreveport, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Ouachita Parish High School soccer team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Natchitoches Times
NSU announces realignment of division following VP’s death
NATCHITOCHES – Dr. Marcus Jones, president of Northwestern State University, announced plans for oversight of areas formerly under the supervision of Jerry Pierce, NSU’s vice president of External Affairs who passed away last week. Pending approval from the University of Louisiana System, Dr. Drake Owens will serve as...
KNOE TV8
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was held Sunday afternoon at Neville High School. Three Teens and four Miss candidates competed for Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen titles on Nov. 13, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium. 2023...
bossierpress.com
Veteran owned business opens in Haughton
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for West Monroe woman who was last seen two weeks ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and six inches, and weighing 130 pounds. She was last known to be in the White Drive area in West Monroe, La. and her family […]
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating Bastrop woman
WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below. The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance […]
Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar to host Thanksgiving Lunch
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to […]
West Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating motorcyclist
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, West Monroe Police Department Officers attempted to stop a motorcycle after a suspected drug transaction and traffic charges; however, the driver refused to stop and lead officers on a short pursuit. Felony charges will be filed. The image is poor quality; however, there are some distinguishing […]
KNOE TV8
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. Territory manager Jen Dewbre said...
KNOE TV8
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
Farmerville police arrest suspect in drive-by shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 2:30 PM, Farmerville Police were dispatched to West Boundary Street in Farmerville, La. in reference to a possible shooting. According to authorities, 22-year-old Kelvin Dawayne Walker Jr. was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots […]
cenlanow.com
Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on 45-year-old Jonathan Harris at Mann’s Grocery located on Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe, La. During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a backpack that contained 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested at crash scene
A Downsville man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday when deputies investigated a traffic crash. Deputy D. Johnston responded to a collision on La. Highway 145 at Bagwell Street in Choudrant about 2:30 Saturday afternoon. One of the drivers, Michael Austin, 26, was found to have a suspended driver’s license.
Comments / 0