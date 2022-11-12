Read full article on original website
Winners Manuel
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Azusa Pacific soared past Cal State Los Angeles in the second half on Tuesday evening, as the Cougars (2-1) earned a 93-70 road victory to hand the Golden Eagles their first loss of the season. TyLee Manuel turned in a career-best performance in the victory, as...
Golden Eagles Hold Off Cougars in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIF - The Cougars traveled to Cal State Los Angeles tonight to face familiar in-region foe, and came up short falling to the Golden Eagles 59-69. McKelary Robertson led the team in points with 15, shooting 5-for-12 from the field and tabbed five assists. Ken West also joined Robertson in double-figures, collecting 12 points, shooting 4-for-10 from the field.
Two Cougars Earn All-PacWest Recognition
Azusa Pacific's Annaka Jorgenson and Kyra Palmbush have been voted to the All-PacWest First Team, following the duo's performance throughout the 2022 season for the Cougars. Jorgenson is now a three-time First Team selection (2019, 2021, 2022), and Palmbush is now a two-time All-PacWest honoree, as she was selected to the Second Team last season.
Diep and Coleman Land D2CCA All-West Region Honors
Seniors Gregoire Diep and Mackenzie Coleman of Azusa Pacific men's and women's soccer earned First and Second Team All-West Region honors for their efforts on this pitch this season after each of them were recognized on the All-PacWest First Team one week ago. Diep was named a First Team All-West...
Men’s Basketball Struggles Shooting the Long Ball in Season-Opening Loss
On Monday, Nov. 7, UC San Diego men’s basketball (0–1, 0–0 Big West) hosted Seattle University (2–0, 0–0 Western Athletic Conference) for the home opener of the 2022-23 season. After finishing below .500 last year, the Tritons entered Monday night’s game looking to start their season on the right foot by winning on their home turf, while the Redhawks looked to sustain their strong play from the prior season.
Swim and Dive Places First Overall at Wyatt Balman Invitational
ALISO VIEJO, CALIF - On Saturday, Azusa Pacific swimming and diving competed at the Wyatt Balman Invitational, collecting 660 points, earning three first place finishes, with two coming from senior Riley Smith in the 50 and 100 Free. Diving also put up a great showing in the one-meter and three-meter, with Olivia Liddle taking home first place in both events.
Four Cougars Land College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Honors
Gregoire Diep, Fritz Oestreicher, Mackenzie Coleman and Bethany Tee of Azusa Pacific men's and women's soccer all earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors for their efforts in the classroom and on the pitch this season. Diep maintained a cumulative 3.94 GPA while pursuing a Master's of Business Administration with...
No refs, no games
With the 2022 football season, there has been a nationwide issue of referee shortages. Mission Hills High School played on Saturday and Thursday for games against Chaparral High School and Rancho Bernardo High School as a result of the shortage. “The refs are one of the most important parts of...
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
Rock Church to host food distributions throughout San Diego
During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on November 9, 2022. Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.
Eastbound lanes of Coronado Bridge reopened following accident
All eastbound lanes of the Coronado Bridge have reopened, said the City of Coronado in a follow-up tweet around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
Small plane makes emergency landing at Brown Field
The pilot of a small, experimental aircraft made an emergency landing at Brown Field Municipal Airport Saturday morning.
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!
Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
San Diegans escape severe injury after fishing yacht catches fire off coast of Mexico
SAN DIEGO — It was the boat trip of a lifetime for a trio of San Diegans until things went wrong, leaving them stranded at sea off the coast of Mexico. On October 25, a three-person crew from San Diego was hired to bring a yacht down to its owner in Cabo San Lucas for the Bisbee's fishing tournament.
Cool Weather Predicted for San Diego Region Before Warmer, Windy Week Ahead
Low clouds were covering much of the San Diego County inland valleys Sunday morning as well as portions of the coast with most clouds expected to scatter out Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. It will be cooler than normal again Sunday, forecasters said. Beginning Monday and continuing through...
