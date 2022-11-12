ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Mustang Driver Attempts A Burnout, Ends Up Crashing Into Pickup

Ford Mustang drivers never cease to amaze us and the driver of this particular example, finished in a bright shade of green, had a very rough day behind the wheel of the muscle car. A clip of the Mustang was recently shared to the IdiotsInCars channel on Reddit and shows...
One Man And The Ford Bronco He’s Built Over A Lifetime

Phil Nielson has owned this 1967 Ford Bronco almost since it was new. Over the decades, he’s fabricated parts for it as he’s seen fit. Today, it’s so customized and unique that it could never be duplicated. It stands as a masterclass in how differently some folks approach problems and create solutions, sometimes with their own bare hands.
Lucid Air Sapphire Runs To 60 MPH In 1.89 Seconds, Can Hit 205 MPH

The Lucid Air Sapphire is coming for the Tesla Model S Plaid and the car manufacturer has just announced the breathtaking performance figures offered up by its flagship model. The covers were lifted off the Air Sapphire at August’s Monterey Car Week but key details about it were not revealed. It has now been confirmed that the Air Sapphire can sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a blistering 1.89 seconds, making it 0.01 seconds quicker than the Model S Plaid, not that anyone will be able to feel that difference.
It Took Thieves Just 60 Seconds To Steal A Chevy Corvette’s Wheel

The front-facing camera of a Tesla has captured the moment that 3 thieves stole a wheel from a C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in just 60 seconds. The incident occurred in Southlake, Texas on the afternoon of November 3. In the video, three men pull up alongside the Corvette in a parking lot. They casually stroll out of the car and one of them retrieves a jack from the trunk of the Dodge Charger.
