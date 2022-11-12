Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
Carscoops
Ford Mustang Driver Attempts A Burnout, Ends Up Crashing Into Pickup
Ford Mustang drivers never cease to amaze us and the driver of this particular example, finished in a bright shade of green, had a very rough day behind the wheel of the muscle car. A clip of the Mustang was recently shared to the IdiotsInCars channel on Reddit and shows...
Carscoops
15 Hours To Drive 178 Miles: Frustrated EV Owner Writes A Book To Caution Future Adopters
EVs have long since begun to take over the roads. But while many are eager to try out the new tech, the interwebs are filled with seemingly twice as many naysayers who (often rightly) point out the many drawbacks relating to recharging and a lack of infrastructure. And it would...
Carscoops
One Man And The Ford Bronco He’s Built Over A Lifetime
Phil Nielson has owned this 1967 Ford Bronco almost since it was new. Over the decades, he’s fabricated parts for it as he’s seen fit. Today, it’s so customized and unique that it could never be duplicated. It stands as a masterclass in how differently some folks approach problems and create solutions, sometimes with their own bare hands.
Carscoops
Lucid Air Sapphire Runs To 60 MPH In 1.89 Seconds, Can Hit 205 MPH
The Lucid Air Sapphire is coming for the Tesla Model S Plaid and the car manufacturer has just announced the breathtaking performance figures offered up by its flagship model. The covers were lifted off the Air Sapphire at August’s Monterey Car Week but key details about it were not revealed. It has now been confirmed that the Air Sapphire can sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a blistering 1.89 seconds, making it 0.01 seconds quicker than the Model S Plaid, not that anyone will be able to feel that difference.
Carscoops
Tesla To Assist Chinese Authorities After ‘Uncontrollable’ Model Y Speeds Through Streets Killing Two
Tesla said this weekend that it will help Chinese police in their investigation of a severe crash involving a Model Y crossover. Local media reports say that two people were killed and three injured in the strange accident that occurred on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong when the driver allegedly lost control of the electric vehicle.
Carscoops
It Took Thieves Just 60 Seconds To Steal A Chevy Corvette’s Wheel
The front-facing camera of a Tesla has captured the moment that 3 thieves stole a wheel from a C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in just 60 seconds. The incident occurred in Southlake, Texas on the afternoon of November 3. In the video, three men pull up alongside the Corvette in a parking lot. They casually stroll out of the car and one of them retrieves a jack from the trunk of the Dodge Charger.
Comments / 0