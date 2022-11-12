Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
West Boylston football ready for physical game in state semi-finals
WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. - The West Boylston football team is in the state semi-finals and taking on Amesbury this Friday. The Lion's success is rooted in their physical play. Amesbury is a mirror image of the West Boylston, so this game is going to be a knock down, drag em out affair that at times will just resemble and 11-man board drill.
bcinterruption.com
Hockey East Announces Updated Suspensions from Saturday’s Northeastern/Boston College Game
Hockey East has announced the final suspensions stemming from this Saturday’s end-of-game brawl at the Boston College vs. Northeastern men’s hockey game. As previously announced, Boston College defenseman Cade Alami and Northeastern defenseman Jayden Struble received major penalties for fighting along with game disqualifications, and both will be suspended for a game due to the disqualifications.
Watertown News
A Pair of Watertown Field Hockey Players Sign Letters to Play at Division I Colleges
For many years, well before they became members of the Watertown High School field hockey team, Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus grew up playing the game with one another. Last Friday, they continued their journey together by signing letters of intent to play in college. While both will be at NCAA Div. I programs, Loftus is headed to Brown, and Driscoll will play at Boston University.
Watch: Springfield Central’s William ‘Pop’ Watson III named Army All-American
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central High School quarterback and University of Nebraska verbal commit William “Pop” Watson III was named an Army All-American Monday afternoon in front of family, friends, teammates and Springfield officials.
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.
"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season." National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing...
Chicopee Knights of Columbus cancel annual Thanksgiving dinner
Knights of Columbus Council 4044 announced that they will not be having their annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
nbcboston.com
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
Mama bear and two cubs looking for midnight snack in Chicopee
A 22News viewer sent a video of three bears caught on camera in a Chicopee driveway.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Driver arrested after pursuit through 6 RI communities
Ryan S. Nadeau, 34, was charged with felony assault and/or battery, eluding law enforcement, obstructing police, and resisting arrest.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
Kevin James ‘first ever celebrity’ to visit Livia’s Dish in Worcester
When Livia’s Dish co-owner Kristina Ciejka saw that comedian Kevin James was stopping by Worcester restaurants on Friday, she reached out to him over Instagram to see if he’d consider stopping by hers. While James didn’t end up seeing her message, he still made his way to Livia’s...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Maddi’s Cookery to close after four years in Worcester’s Canal District
Another Worcester Canal District restaurant will be closing this month. Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse announced on Instagram Sunday that the restaurant would be closing permanently next weekend. “It’s with a heavy heart that due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be ceasing operations as of next weekend,” owner...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man planning some fun and relaxation after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man is planning some fun and relaxation after hitting it big on a lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Mariano Raposo is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus” instant ticket game. Raposo, a landscaper...
fallriverreporter.com
Former president of the Academica Club in Fall River passes away
A man well known to the Fall River area community has recently passed away. According to his daughter Stephanie, 70-year-old Nelson Paiva, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, November 6, unexpectedly, in Portsmouth, RI. He was the loving husband of Ana (Gomes) Paiva, of 34 years. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao...
Five-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $725,200
Don Tran and Hattie Myers bought the property at 92 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Rgs and Jes T Rgs on Oct. 20, 2022, for $725,200 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
