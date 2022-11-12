ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Boylston, MA

West Boylston football ready for physical game in state semi-finals

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. - The West Boylston football team is in the state semi-finals and taking on Amesbury this Friday. The Lion's success is rooted in their physical play. Amesbury is a mirror image of the West Boylston, so this game is going to be a knock down, drag em out affair that at times will just resemble and 11-man board drill.
Hockey East Announces Updated Suspensions from Saturday’s Northeastern/Boston College Game

Hockey East has announced the final suspensions stemming from this Saturday’s end-of-game brawl at the Boston College vs. Northeastern men’s hockey game. As previously announced, Boston College defenseman Cade Alami and Northeastern defenseman Jayden Struble received major penalties for fighting along with game disqualifications, and both will be suspended for a game due to the disqualifications.
A Pair of Watertown Field Hockey Players Sign Letters to Play at Division I Colleges

For many years, well before they became members of the Watertown High School field hockey team, Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus grew up playing the game with one another. Last Friday, they continued their journey together by signing letters of intent to play in college. While both will be at NCAA Div. I programs, Loftus is headed to Brown, and Driscoll will play at Boston University.
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Former president of the Academica Club in Fall River passes away

A man well known to the Fall River area community has recently passed away. According to his daughter Stephanie, 70-year-old Nelson Paiva, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, November 6, unexpectedly, in Portsmouth, RI. He was the loving husband of Ana (Gomes) Paiva, of 34 years. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao...
Five-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $725,200

Don Tran and Hattie Myers bought the property at 92 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Rgs and Jes T Rgs on Oct. 20, 2022, for $725,200 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
