mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Defending champs eliminated at Ashland Blazer
Belfry self-destructed in its second-round playoff matchup at Putnam Stadium, fumbling the football five times and throwing an interception as Ashland Blazer eliminated the defending champs, 48-7, on Friday night. The Pirates saw their season end at 6-6. Belfry’s only points came on the final play of the second quarter...
harlanenterprise.net
Pikeville defeats Harlan in second round of state playoffs
The Pikeville Panthers, the defending Class A champions, are marching toward another crown in 2022. The Panthers used a 36-0 first-half explosion Friday and rolled to a 43-8 victory over the visiting Harlan Green Dragons in the second round of the Class A KHSAA Playoffs. Pikeville (9-2) opened the season...
Warrior basketball welcomes local man to the helm
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The men’s basketball team at Appalachian Bible College opens the season Monday, November 14 with a new face on the sideline: head coach Michael Green. Green, a resident of Beaver, played for Greenbrier East and Seneca Trail Christian Academy (Ronceverte), where he would...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS FINISH RUNNER-UP, QUALIFY FOR STATE COMPETITION
Belfry, Ky. — The Lawrence Co. High School Cheerleaders finished runner-up in the KHSSA Region 8 cheerleading competition Saturday at Belfry High school and will move on the state competition in December. Your 2022 KHSAA Region 8 Runner Ups, Medium Division!. On floor Hannah May, Victoria Penix, Abby Lycans....
WVNT-TV
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Woodrow Wilson High School to get new coliseum
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Raleigh County Schools will conduct at least $40 million in renovations at Woodrow Wilson High School. Over the next eight years, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said on Monday, November 14, 2022. “It’s part of the plan that will take several years at Woodrow,” noted Price. The plan includes a new […]
marshall.edu
Grandsons of Wayne County resident honor late grandfather with new scholarship
Three Marshall University medical alumni have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of their late grandfather. Cousins Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist in Hickory, North Carolina; Marc A. Workman, M.D., class of 1986...
Ironton Tribune
Property transfers Nov. 12. 2022
• Benjamin R. Coleman and Nancy I. Coleman to Jordan Browning and Alexis Browning, Chesapeake, $245,000. • Joseph H. Snyder and Christa C. Snyder to Ryan Evan Taylor and Kayla Taylor, Chesapeake, $289,000. • Billy Joe Lemley to Ashley Webb and Gregory D. Webb, Proctorville, $50,000. • Susanne F. Eavenson...
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
Marshall Fountain Ceremony in Huntington, West Virginia, honors the 75 killed in 1970 plane crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall University community honored the 75 lives lost 52 years ago today, Nov. 14, 2022, at the university’s 52nd annual Fountain Ceremony. On Nov. 14, 1970, the Huntington community was struck by tragedy when Southern Airways Flight 932 struck a hillside just a mile from the Tri-state Airport runway in […]
Crews battle West Virginia fire, find Bible 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
WVDOH accepts bids for final portion of MacCorkle Avenue renovation
CHARLESTON, WV – The final section of MacCorkle Avenue to be renovated in Kanawha City is among 22 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The project is funded by West Virginia Turnpike bond sales through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
2 vehicles destroyed at West Virginia car dealership after hit-and-run
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hit a vehicle and destroyed two other vehicles at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville. Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci tells 13 News that a driver ran off of Route 119 and hit three new […]
West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – One hundred-year-old WWII Veteran Wilburn Vest celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday. The Princeton Veteran turned 100 years on November 14, 2022 – just days after Veterans Day. For the past month, the Beckley VAMC has been encouraging people to send in birthday cards, and the public delivered that wish by a lot. […]
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Taylor, Brown win commission races
Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Metro News
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
