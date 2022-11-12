ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matewan, WV

mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Defending champs eliminated at Ashland Blazer

Belfry self-destructed in its second-round playoff matchup at Putnam Stadium, fumbling the football five times and throwing an interception as Ashland Blazer eliminated the defending champs, 48-7, on Friday night. The Pirates saw their season end at 6-6. Belfry’s only points came on the final play of the second quarter...
ASHLAND, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Pikeville defeats Harlan in second round of state playoffs

The Pikeville Panthers, the defending Class A champions, are marching toward another crown in 2022. The Panthers used a 36-0 first-half explosion Friday and rolled to a 43-8 victory over the visiting Harlan Green Dragons in the second round of the Class A KHSAA Playoffs. Pikeville (9-2) opened the season...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Lootpress

Warrior basketball welcomes local man to the helm

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The men’s basketball team at Appalachian Bible College opens the season Monday, November 14 with a new face on the sideline: head coach Michael Green. Green, a resident of Beaver, played for Greenbrier East and Seneca Trail Christian Academy (Ronceverte), where he would...
BEAVER, WV
WVNT-TV

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School to get new coliseum

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Raleigh County Schools will conduct at least $40 million in renovations at Woodrow Wilson High School. Over the next eight years, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said on Monday, November 14, 2022. “It’s part of the plan that will take several years at Woodrow,” noted Price. The plan includes a new […]
BECKLEY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Property transfers Nov. 12. 2022

• Benjamin R. Coleman and Nancy I. Coleman to Jordan Browning and Alexis Browning, Chesapeake, $245,000. • Joseph H. Snyder and Christa C. Snyder to Ryan Evan Taylor and Kayla Taylor, Chesapeake, $289,000. • Billy Joe Lemley to Ashley Webb and Gregory D. Webb, Proctorville, $50,000. • Susanne F. Eavenson...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH accepts bids for final portion of MacCorkle Avenue renovation

CHARLESTON, WV – The final section of MacCorkle Avenue to be renovated in Kanawha City is among 22 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The project is funded by West Virginia Turnpike bond sales through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – One hundred-year-old WWII Veteran Wilburn Vest celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday. The Princeton Veteran turned 100 years on November 14, 2022 – just days after Veterans Day. For the past month, the Beckley VAMC has been encouraging people to send in birthday cards, and the public delivered that wish by a lot. […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Taylor, Brown win commission races

Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
